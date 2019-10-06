Antonio Costa's Socialists ahead in Portuguese election

Prime Minister Antonio Costa's Socialists appeared set to come out on top of parliamentary elections held Sunday in Portugal. Preliminary exit polls showed his party expanded its number of mandates in the 230-seat parliament but fell short of winning an outright majority, meaning Costa will need to build a coalition government.

"The main question is whether we'll have our hands tied," Costa said ahead of the poll at a campaign rally on Friday. "We need to have the strength to guarantee four years of stability and not be a short-term government." A regular government term lasts four years.

A total of four exit polls put the Socialists in the overall range between 33.3% and 40% of the vote, which would give them more seats than in the last election in 2015 in a boost coming after four years of solid economic growth.

The main opposition center-right Social Democrats (PSD) were estimated to have scored between 24.2% and 31%.

sms/cmb (Reuters, AFP)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.