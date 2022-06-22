Antisemitic mural removed at Documenta art fair

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
After first covering up the artwork deemed to include antisemitic depictions, Documenta organizers have pulled down the controversial banner by artist collective, Taring Padi.
On Tuesday evening in Kassel, Germany, where the Documenta art fair is taking place, the contentious mural banner "People's Justice" was dismantled amid booing, whistling and clapping from spectators.
The work by the Indonesian art collective Taring Padi, originally exhibited in 2002 in Australia, features a soldierlike figure depicted as a pig wearing a scarf with a Star of David and a helmet bearing the word "Mossad" — the name of Israel's national intelligence agency.
Antisemitic tropes are evident in another figure depicted with the sidelocks associated with Orthodox Jews, fangs and bloodshot eyes, and wearing a black hat with a SS insignia.
The removal of the artwork was "overdue" and "is only a first step … more must follow," said Germany's State Minister for Culture and the Media, Claudia Roth, in a statement. She questioned "how it was possible for this mural with antisemitic figurative elements to be installed there."
"Antisemitic depictions must have no place in Germany, not even in an art show with a global scope," said Documenta 15 director Sabine Schormann in a statement published Tuesday as "People's Justice" was being taken down. The union of Jewish congregations in Lower Saxony has meanwhile demanded that the Documenta director resign from her position, according to media reports.
Earlier this week, the work had been concealed with black coverings, and an explanatory note attached. But this was deemed unacceptable by Jewish community groups.
Sabine Schormann joined with Documenta 15 curators Ruangrupa, an Indonesian art collective, to "explicitly apologize" for not recognizing the antisemitic depictions before the banner was installed.
Israel's embassy in Germany had stated that it was "digusted by the antisemitic elements publicly displayed" at the art fair, adding that parts are "reminiscent of propaganda used by Goebbels and his goons during darker times in German history."
"Attaching a footnote is absurd," said Charlotte Knobloch, president of the Jewish religious community of Munich and Upper Bavaria in southern Germany.
Antisemitism researcher Wolfgang Benz, the former director of the Center for Research on Antisemitism at the Technical University of Berlin, criticized Documenta for giving too much control to the curators.
"Out of political and historical responsibility, I would check whether something in this exhibition violates human rights, whether something offends Jews or other minorities," he told the Tagespiegel daily newspaper.
Any such case is "where artistic freedom ends," he added.
Kassel's mayor, Christian Geselle said, "Something that was not supposed to happen has taken place" and that he was ashamed. Angela Dorn, State Minister for Higher Education, Research, Sciene and the Arts for Hesse, the German state where Kassel is located, said, "I am angry, I am disappointed." She also said the incident would damage Documenta's reputation.
Meanwhile, Documenta director Sabine Schormann reiterated that antisemitic depictions were a red line, even when having "understanding for the concerns of the Global South and the visual language used there."
The Indonesian artists Taring Padi apologized for the "hurt caused," and on Monday said the work was "not meant to be related in any way to antisemitism." Instead, it was "part of a campaign against militarism and the violence we experienced during Suharto's 32-year military dictatorship in Indonesia."
Schormann and the Documenta 15 curators, who invited 1,500 exhibitors, many from the Global South, hope to maintain a constructive dialogue at the five-yearly art fair.
"With respect for the diversity of cultural backgrounds, the dialogue that began with Documenta 15 will be continued," they said in a statement.
Edited by: Manasi Gopalakrishnan, Louisa Schaefer