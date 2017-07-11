Anti-vaxxers should forego ventilators, German doctor says

People who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine should not be able to access ventilators and other emergency measures if they become ill, a member of Germany's Ethics Council told Bild newspaper on Saturday.

"Whoever wants to refuse the vaccination, he should, please also always carry a document with the inscription: 'I don't want to be vaccinated!,'" Wolfram Henn, a human geneticist, told Bild. "I want to leave the protection against the disease to others! I want, if I get sick, to leave my intensive care bed and ventilator to others."

'Leave it to the experts'

While critical questions in connection with vaccinations are understandable and justified, Henn recommended relying on the advice of "people who really know their stuff." Researchers worldwide, he said, have "stepped up the pace at a huge expense, but not at the expense of safety."

"Within months, there will also be coronavirus vaccines of the classic type, such as those that have been proven a billion times over for decades against influenza or hepatitis," Henn added.

He also slammed conspiracy theorists and coronavirus deniers, saying that decisions should not be left to "lateral thinkers and vaccination opponents."

"I urgently recommend that these alarmists go to the nearest hospital and present their conspiracy theories to the doctors and nurses who have just come from the overcrowded intensive care unit completely exhausted," he said.

A growing anti-COVID measures movement

Germany has played host to a growing movement against coronavirus-related measures. Several large protests have been held in cities including the capital Berlin and eastern city of Leipzig. Last month, a protest in Leipzig drew over 20,000 participants.

Additional demonstrations are expected this weekend in Berlin and Stuttgart.

Germany is currently undergoing a strict lockdown that is set to last until at least January 10. The country is facing a spike in the number of cases, despite its successes at the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, Germany recorded 33,777 new cases, marking the first time that the country had a daily surge in excess of 30,000. Health officials have also reported over 25,700 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

lc/dj (AFP, KNA, dpa)