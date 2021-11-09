Visit the new DW website

Anti-Semitism

The term "anti-Semitism" refers to any kind of hostility, prejudice, or discrimination against Jews.

The term came into common usage until the 19th century, it is now also applied to historic anti-Jewish incidents. Notably the Holocaust in German-occupied Europe in the 1930s and -40s. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content related to anti-Semitism.

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

The anti-COVID pills (the good news & the bad news) 09.11.2021

It's the news we've all been waiting for: a handful of pills that promise to take our COVID away. But how many people were they actually tested on? And do they carry any risks that might not be clear at this point?
A Sudanese anti-coup protester waves the national flag during a gathering in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman on October 30, 2021, to express their support for the country's democratic transition which a military takeover and deadly crackdown derailed. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Sudan: Police disperse anti-coup protesters 07.11.2021

Several protesters were injured demand civilian rule amid a political crisis triggered by the October 25 military takeover.
Armed Tigray forces, center, accompany captured Ethiopian government soldiers and allied militia members as they are paraded through the streets in open-top trucks, as are taken to a detention center in Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Ethiopian military airstrikes on Friday forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in Mekele, aid workers said, and a government spokesman said authorities were aware of the inbound flight. (AP Photo)

Ethiopia: Tigray and anti-government groups form alliance 05.11.2021

Nine factions opposed to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have joined forces to seek a political transition. Ethiopia has been mired in violent conflict for over a year. The US Embassy is now urging all its citizens to leave.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Brazil's Bolsonaro attends honors ceremony in Italy amid protests 01.11.2021

The right-wing Brazilian leader received honorary citizenship in the small Italian town of Anguillara Veneta. Both supporters and anti-Bolsonaro protesters had shown up for the event.

Attila Hildmann bei der 'Hygienedemo' gegen die Coronamaßnahmen der Bundesregierung vor dem Reichstagsgebäude. Berlin, 16.05.2020 | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Conspiracy theorist Hildmann helped by mole in judiciary, report says 01.11.2021

German public broadcasters found that an IT specialist in the Berlin prosecutor's office passed notorious conspiracy theorist Attila Hildmann confidential information about an ongoing criminal case against him.

A Sudanese anti-coup protester waves the national flag during a gathering in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman on October 30, 2021, to express their support for the country's democratic transition which a military takeover and deadly crackdown derailed. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Sudan: Protests continue as UN confirms PM Hamdok is 'well' 31.10.2021

Anti-coup demonstrators have taken to the streets once more, one day after at least three people died during civil unrest. The United Nations is seeking a way out of the crisis.
A Sudanese demonstrator carrying a national flag walks by roadblocks set up by protesters on a street in the capital Khartoum, on October 26, 2021, to denounce a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule. - Angry Sudanese stood their ground in street protests against a coup, as international condemnation of the military's takeover poured in ahead of a UN Security Council meeting. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Sudan: Mass demonstrations against military coup begin 30.10.2021

Demonstrations by the opponents of Sudan's military junta began on Saturday to protest the ouster of the civilian government. Three people were reportedly killed during the protest.
02.06.2019 +++ LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Quinton De Kock of South Africa takes the catch of Soumya Sarkar of Bangladesh during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between South Africa and Bangladesh at The Oval on June 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Cricket T20: Quinton de Kock apologizes for not taking the knee 28.10.2021

The South African cricket star had pulled out of a World Cup match against the West Indies after refusing to follow a team directive to make the anti-racism gesture.
LGBT activists attend a protest near the Senate, asking for the approval of a law promoted by Democratic Party's lawmaker Alessandro Zan, aimed to extend further protections from discrimination to the LGBT community, in Rome, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The banner at right reads 'Stop rebates! Law Zan now!' (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

Italy: Senate rejects anti-homophobia law 27.10.2021

The law would have made homophobia a crime that is treated similarly to racism. Right-wing lawmakers were particularly opposed to the proposal.
A paramilitary vehicle passes the front gate of Government Medical College in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Police have registered two separate cases under harsh anti-terror law against students and some staff of two medical colleges for celebrating Pakistan’s victory over archrival India in a T20 World Cup cricket game. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Cricket: Kashmir students who cheered for Pakistan face India terror law 26.10.2021

Several students are being investigated for celebrating Pakistan's victory over India at the T20 World Cup. An anti-terror law was amended in 2019 so that a person can be held for six months without any evidence.

A worker leans against a gasoline pump that has been turned off, at a gas station in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Gas stations across Iran on Tuesday suffered through a widespread outage of a system that allows consumers to buy fuel with a government-issued card, stopping sales. One semiofficial news agency referred to the incident as a cyberattack. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iran: Cyberattack targets gas stations and alters billboards 26.10.2021

A widespread cyberattack has hit gas stations and billboards across Iran, halting some fuel sales. Billboards have been altered to anti-regime messages challenging Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
01/05/2019 *** Teilnehmer eines rechten Aufmarsches der Partei Der dritte Weg gehen vor der Pauluskirche entlang. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Who are Germany's extreme-right group the 'Third Path'? 25.10.2021

Members of the neo-Nazi party the Third Path were stopped over the weekend attempting to turn themselves into an anti-migrant border patrol. Who is the small but very active extremist group?

October 11, 2020, Aschheim, Bavaria, Germany: ASCHHEIM, GERMANY, OCT 11: Sharon Beck (#10 1. FC Koeln)) during the 2. Frauen Bundesliga match between FC Bayern MÃÆÃÂ_nchen II and 1. FC KÃÆÃÂ¶ln. Sven Beyrich/SPP (Credit Image: Â© Sven Beyrich/Sport Press Photo via ZUMA Press

Sharon Beck: Israel's German-born striker on religion, identity and antisemitism 25.10.2021

When Germany host Israel for a World Cup qualifier, one Israeli player will feel right at home — Sharon Beck, who was called up to Germany's national team but decided to represent the Jewish state instead.
MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 13: Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich arrives at the stadium wearing a face mask prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Allianz Arena on June 13, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Joshua Kimmich defends COVID-19 vaccine stance as Bayern Munich win again 23.10.2021

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich defended his decision not to get vaccinated, insisting he is "not a COVID denier or anti-vaxxer." He was quizzed on the subject after his team's Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim.
Salah Hamouri, Franco-Palestinian lawyer and field researcher for ADDAMEER (Conscience) Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, a Palestinian non-governmental organisation that works to support Palestinian political prisoners held in Israeli and Palestinian prisons, gives an interview with AFP at the NGO's offices in the West Bank city of Ramallah on October 1, 2020. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP) (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel outlaws Palestinian NGOs citing anti-terrorism laws 22.10.2021

The Israeli Defense Ministry accused the six now outlawed groups of being "controlled" by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. A swift outcry denounced the move as politically motivated.
16.10.2021, Sudan, Khartum: Sudanesische Demonstrierende nehmen an einer Kundgebung vor dem Präsidentenpalast teil, bei der die Auflösung der Übergangsregierung gefordert wird. Foto: Marwan Ali/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

AfricaLink on Air - 21 October 2021 21.10.2021

Sudan rivalry deepens between pro and anti-transitional council supporters +++ Kenya's Kenyatta lifts nationwide lockdown +++ Biafra separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu appears before a federal court +++ Will The Gambia's Jammeh ever face justice?
