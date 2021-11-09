Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The term "anti-Semitism" refers to any kind of hostility, prejudice, or discrimination against Jews.
The term came into common usage until the 19th century, it is now also applied to historic anti-Jewish incidents. Notably the Holocaust in German-occupied Europe in the 1930s and -40s. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content related to anti-Semitism.
German public broadcasters found that an IT specialist in the Berlin prosecutor's office passed notorious conspiracy theorist Attila Hildmann confidential information about an ongoing criminal case against him.
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich defended his decision not to get vaccinated, insisting he is "not a COVID denier or anti-vaxxer." He was quizzed on the subject after his team's Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim.