  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
CultureGermany

Anti-Semitism: How the Documenta went wrong

September 18, 2022

The Documenta 15 set out to foster dialogue between the Global South and the Global North. But instead, the international contemporary art exhibition was rocked by an anti-Semitism scandal.

https://p.dw.com/p/4H0Cd
Detail of the art collective Talin Padi's painting
Detail of the art collective Talin Padi's painting "People's Justice" with anti-Semitic depictionsImage: Uwe Zucchi/dpa/picture alliance

As curators at Documenta Fifteen, the Indonesian collective Ruangrupa wanted to champion community and tolerance; to use art to initiate a dialogue between the Global South and the Global North. But its "People's Justice" banner, featuring shocking anti-Semitic stereotypes, caused an outcry.

empty Framework of Talin Padi's placard
Empty framework of Talin Padi's placard 'People's Justice'Image: Uwe Zucchi/dpa/picture alliance

 

 

After two days, the work was taken down. That wasn't the end of it. Further examples of anti-Semitism were found in the featured artworks, including Palestinian propaganda films. How did Germany respond to the controversy? The general director of Documenta, Sabine Schormann, resigned. But no one appeared to take full responsibility. Josef Schuster, the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, was appalled. He says state-sponsored art exhibitions should not be allowed to be a platform for anti-Semitism. Meanwhile, the director of the Anne Frank Educational Center, Meron Mendel, offered his services as an advisor, but gave up after just two weeks.

Drawing by the artist Dan Perjovschi saying: I am so grateful to be inthe last Documenta
Drawing by the artist Dan PerjovschiImage: Sabine Oelze/DW

Documenta's reputation suffered immensely. All 1500 participating artists felt implicated, and saddened that the scandal overshadowed the exhibition's original vision of a mutually supportive art scene, independent of the market. Documenta could have become a festival of cultures that redrew the map of the art world. Instead, it ended in irreconcilable differences.

                                                                                     Arts.21 talks to artists and organizers and asks where Documenta 15 went wrong.

Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Author Kim de l'Horizon holds up a copy of the new book with a blue and orange/red cover

Kim de l'Horizon: Blutbuch (Blood Book)

A debut novel about family trauma, shame and lust told from the perspective of a nonbinary narrator.
Culture
12 hours ago
02:10 min
Egyptian artist Mohammed Abla

Finding inspiration out on the streets

Dreams, revolution and failure: artist Mohamed Abla has his finger on the pulse of Cairo.
Culture
September 3, 2022
06:41 min
A team is carrying the Olympic flag during the opening celebrations Olympic Games in Munich 1972

The tragic 1972 Olympic Games

Why the media played a fatal role in the 1972 Munich Olympic.
Catastrophe
September 3, 2022
12:58 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Arts.21 — The Cultural Magazine

Discover culture. Germany is becoming a crossroads for the creative scene of the 21st century. The world is watching to see what's taking shape in Berlin and beyond.

Go to show Arts.21
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smokes rises on outskirts of the city during a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Strikes target Kyiv 'power facility'

Conflicts
40 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mahamat Deby in military uniform seated with Saleh Kebzabo

New Chad PM urges dialogue for country 'going up in flames'

New Chad PM urges dialogue for country 'going up in flames'

Politics
20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing, China

Xi's speech short on detail, big on pride

Xi's speech short on detail, big on pride

Politics
17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A sign outside a store showing a cartoon figure wearing a face mask, with the word "voluntary"

With winter ahead, Germany reconsiders mask mandates

With winter ahead, Germany reconsiders mask mandates

Health
15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The skyline of the Canary Wharf financial district in London on October 7, 2022

Will new UK fiscal plan restore credibility?

Will new UK fiscal plan restore credibility?

Business
17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, left, speaks with Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto

EU announces new sanctions against Iran

EU announces new sanctions against Iran

Politics
13 hours ago
02:02 min
More from Middle East

North America

Sunset behind the Capitol

US midterms could endanger global democracy

US midterms could endanger global democracy

Politics
October 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Alajuelense players celebrate winning the league with the trophy and their medals

The fall of Costa Rica's Lionesses and rise of the pioneers

The fall of Costa Rica's Lionesses and rise of the pioneers

Sports
17 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage