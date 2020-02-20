 Anti-Semitism chief slams university lecture on Hitler′s lover | News | DW | 01.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Anti-Semitism chief slams university lecture on Hitler's lover

The talk was supposed to discuss the history of Eva Braun as part of a series on women in world history. Critics say it would have advanced Nazi ideals.

Eva Braun and Adolf Hitler

The German government's anti-Semitism commissioner, Felix Klein, has dubbed a planned lecture on Adolf Hitler's lover Eva Braun as "completely incomprehensible and ahistorical," according to the Sunday edition of Bild newspaper.

The lecture was expected to be given at the Technical University of Braunschweig (TU) as part of a series about women in world history. TU, however, rejected the accusation that the university was advancing Nazi ideas. "In conclusion, this is a contribution against right-wing extremist legends," it said in a statement.

Read moreFather who named children 'Adolf Hitler' and 'Eva Braun' changes own name to Hitler

The university also said it was "sincerely sorry" for the "ineptly worded" event, titled "'... I, the mistress of the greatest man in Germany and on Earth ... Comments on Eva Braun.'"

The lecture was ultimately canceled due to illness on the part of the lecturer.

The university is also considering how the researcher behind the lecture could manage to explain his role in the event, "namely to critically reflect on why a historically insignificant woman like Eva Braun still receives a lot of media attention to this day."

Read moreNazi memorabilia sold at controversial auction in Germany

Braun and Hitler committed suicide together by eating cyanide pills, just 40 hours after they were officially married. The relationship was largely unknown to the public until after their deaths.

During Hitler's rise to power, Braunschweig — then a regional state in the-then Weimar Republic — was where Adolf Hitler received German citizenship on February 25, 1932, two weeks before running for the role of German president.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

Related content

Symbolbild - Extremismus in Deutschland

Germany and right-wing extremism: The new dimension of terror 20.02.2020

Officials have said a deadly shooting was the result of deep-seated racism, which the suspected perpetrator had posted about online. The attack came hours after the German government approved an online hate speech bill.

Symbolbild Rechtsextremismus

Right-wing terror in Germany: A timeline 20.02.2020

According to Germany's domestic security agency, some 12,700 far-right extremists are "oriented toward violence." Here's an overview of the right-wing attacks that have rocked Germany in recent years.

Hitlers Zylinder: Nazi-Devotionalien in München unter dem Hammer

Nazi memorabilia sold at controversial auction in Germany 20.11.2019

Adolf Hitler's hat and Eva Braun's dress have gone under the hammer, prompting criticism from historians and Jewish leaders: Do sales of Nazi relics promote right-wing propaganda or do they provide historical insight?

Advertisement