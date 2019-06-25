 Anti-Semitism a growing concern for majority of Europe′s young Jews | News | DW | 04.07.2019

News

Anti-Semitism a growing concern for majority of Europe's young Jews

Young Jewish Europeans believe anti-Semitism is on the rise in their countries. An EU report shows young Jews are concerned about safety and blame social media networks for a rise in anti-Jewish sentiment.

Two young women draped in Israeli flags in Auschwitz (picture-alliance/AP Images/A. Keplicz)

More than 80% of European Jews aged 16 to 34 strongly identify with being Jewish, and an equally high number of respondents believe anti-Semitism is a growing problem in their countries.

According to the "Young Jews in Contemporary Europe" report by the EU's Agency for Fundamental Human Rights (FRA), close to 90% of those surveyed think that anti-Jewish sentiment has risen on social media channels and the internet in general in the last five years.

The report comes amid a rise in anti-Semitic crimes in Germany, with the country's anti-Semitism commissioner, Felix Klein, cautioning Jews against wearing the yarmulke — or kippah — in public.

Other key findings

  • Young Jews are "considerably more likely" to experience anti-Jewish harassment than their elders.
  • 44% experienced at least one incident of harassment in the 12 months before the survey.
  • 73% of respondents say that they have not worn anything that may identify them as Jewish on at least one occasion due to safety concerns.
  • 41% have considered emigrating from their country because of safety concerns, mostly to Israel.
  • Holocaust denial or trivialization, suggesting "nefarious uses of power by Jews" or that Jews themselves are to blame for anti-Semitism top the list of anti-Jewish "tropes."
  • 52% said they are being blamed for anything done by the Israeli government "frequently" or "all the time."
  • 31% of those harassed identified the perpetrator as "someone with a Muslim extremist view."
  • "Violent physical anti-Semitism" was most likely to be attributed to Muslim extremists.
  • 21% of harassment was attributed to "someone with a left-wing view," closely followed by "someone with a right-wing view" at 14%.
  • Young Jews are "noticeably more likely" than their elders to identify intolerance towards Muslims in their countries as a problem.

Read more: Opinion: Is the only safe Jew in Germany an invisible one?

What the EU Commission says:

"Antisemitism is a threat to our European values. This is why we made fighting it a priority and work closely with member states to ensure they are fully part of our union," EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said in a statement.

FRA Director Michael O'Flaherty called anti-Semitism a "stubborn stain that refuses to go away."

"We owe it to all Jews, and particularly future generations, to erase this blot once and for all through coordinated action at the EU and national level," he said in a statement.

Sample size: The survey polled some 2,700 Jews aged 16 to 34 in 12 EU member states where more than 96% of the bloc's Jewish population live.

Watch video 04:26

Felix Klein calls for sign of solidarity with Jews

'Ignoring' anti-Semitism not an option, German president warns

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has appealed for Germans to show civic courage in the face of anti-Semitism. The call comes amid growing attacks on Jewish people in Germany. (17.06.2019)  

German parliament condemns 'anti-Semitic' BDS movement

The German Bundestag has passed a resolution describing the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign against Israel as anti-Semitic. Parliamentarians said some BDS slogans recalled Nazi propaganda. (17.05.2019)  

Opinion: Is the only safe Jew in Germany an invisible one?

That the German government's anti-Semitism commissioner advised Jews against wearing a yarmulke is a scandal. If Felix Klein is right, then German society has a fundamental problem, writes Michel Friedman. (29.05.2019)  

American attacked in Berlin after saying he's Jewish

Police are investigating the incident as an anti-Semitic crime. Germany's anti-Semitism commissioner says the rise in such crimes is "alarming." (20.06.2019)  

Jews are at risk in Germany, says Jewish council

Germany's central Jewish council has weighed in on the anti-Semitism debate, saying the security situation for Jews has "deteriorated" in major cities. Israel's president has expressed concern over the situation. (26.05.2019)  

German official warns Jews against wearing kippahs in public

Anti-Semitic attacks in Germany have surged in the past few years. Last year, an attack on two men wearing yarmulkes — also known as kippahs — on a street in Berlin caused widespread outrage in in the country. (25.05.2019)  

German govt. reports 20% increase in hate crimes  

Felix Klein calls for sign of solidarity with Jews  

Estland Tallinn Umgestossene Grabsteine auf dem Jüdischen Friedhof

Jewish cemetery vandalized in Estonia 25.06.2019

The 110-year old Rahumae cemetery had graves broken and overturned over the weekend. Swastikas were also found spray-painted near a bus stop.

Deutschland Holocaust Gedenkstunde im Bundestag

Germans urged to wear Jewish yarmulke in solidarity 28.05.2019

Anti-Semitism Commissioner Felix Klein has called on Germans to don the yarmulke skullcap worn by Jewish men ahead of an anti-Israel protest. The Central Council of Jews has warned about wearing the yarmulke in public.

Deutschland Demonstration gegen Antisemitismus in Berlin | Berlin wears kippa

Jews are at risk in Germany, says Jewish council 26.05.2019

Germany's central Jewish council has weighed in on the anti-Semitism debate, saying the security situation for Jews has "deteriorated" in major cities. Israel's president has expressed concern over the situation.

