News

Anti-racism protests spread to Berlin and London

Outcry over the killing of George Floyd has gone international, with people taking to the streets Berlin and London to show solidarity with US protesters. In Germany, soccer stars wore t-shirts and knelt in support.

Watch video 02:28

Major US cities impose curfews as protesters rage

Thousands of people took to the streets of the German and British capitals on Sunday to show support for protests in the United States over the killing of a black man by a white police officer.

The death of George Floyd sparked international outrage after a video circulated of him gasping for breath while a white police officer knelt on his neck in the city of Minneapolis. 

In Berlin, several hundred protesters turned out for the second day in a row, staging a rally outside the US Embassy. Demonstrators held up signs reading: "Stop killing us" and "Justice for George Floyd."

Read more: Opinion: America must wake up to the reality of racism

In Berlin's famous Mauerpark, where street artists can paint sections of the former Berlin wall, a memorial to Flynn has now appeared.

Mural of George Floyd painted by the artist eme_freethinker (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/O. Messinger)

A mural tribute to Floyd was painted by the Berlin artist eme_freethinker

Bundesliga stars taking a stand

Soccer stars in Germany's Bundesliga also joined in on the protests on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund player Jadon Sancho lifted his jersey after scoring a goal to reveal a T-shirt reading: "Justice for George Floyd." He received a yellow card for the move.

Earlier, forward Marcus Thuram took a knee on the pitch after scoring during Borussia Monchengladbach's win over Union Berlin. After scoring in the first half, Thuram dropped his knee to the ground and bowed his head, waiting several seconds before getting up again.

"He made a sign against racism, one we all completely support of course. I believe that everyone fully supports it, that everyone has the same thoughts he does," Monchengladbach coach Marco Rose said.

Read more: Athletes deserve full freedom of expression

Kneeling in London

In London, thousands of people turned out in solidarity with US demonstrators, carrying signs reading: "No justice, no peace."

The protesters knelt in Trafalgar Square before marching past the Houses of Parliament and stopping outside the US Embassy in London.

The Metropolitan police said they arrested five people outside the embassy — two for assault on police, the others for violating coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

The kneeling protests in London and during Bundesliga games are a reference to the style of peaceful protest used by Colin Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. 

Kaepernick and others on NFL teams would kneel during the US national anthem to protest against police brutality and racism amid the Black Lives Matter Movement.

  • A protester faces police when Black Lives Matter protesters clash with NYPD officers

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    'I can't breathe'

    Tense protests over decades of police brutality against black people have quickly spread from Minneapolis to cities across the US. The protests began in the Midwestern city earlier this week, after a police officer handcuffed and pressed a knee on the neck of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, until he stopped breathing and died.

  • A man pleads with officers as crowds protesting the killing of G. Floyd clash with police in the blocks just north of the White House

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    From peaceful to violent

    Protests were mostly peaceful on Saturday, though some became violent as the night wore on. In Washington, D.C., the National Guard was deployed outside the White House. At least one person died in shootings in downtown Indianapolis; police said no officers were involved. Officers were injured in Philadelphia, while in New York two NYPD vehicles lurched into a crowd, knocking people to the ground.

  • A man carries a large chain out of the jewelry store Realm of the Goddess on Melrose Avenue after the front window was smashed in

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Shops destroyed, looted

    In Los Angeles, protesters faced off with officers with shouts of "Black Lives Matter!" as police confronted crowds with batons and rubber bullets. In some cities including LA, Atlanta, New York, Chicago and Minneapolis, protests have turned into riots, with people looting and destroying local shops and businesses.

  • A man plays guitar next to a graffiti sign with When the Looting Starts the Shooting Starts

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    'When the looting starts…'

    President Donald Trump has threatened to send in the military to quell the protests, saying his "administration will stop mob violence and will stop it cold." Trump's response has inflamed tensions across the country. He blamed the rioting on alleged far-left groups, but Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told reporters he had heard multiple unconfirmed reports of white supremacists stoking the violence.

  • Demonstrators protest the killing of George Floyd outside of the city's 5th police precinct

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Media in the crosshairs

    Many journalists covering the protests have found themselves targeted by law enforcement. On Friday, CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and his crew were arrested while covering the story in Minneapolis, and several reporters have been hit with projectiles or detained while on air. DW's Stefan Simons was fired at by police as he prepared to go live on Saturday night.

  • Protesters chanting Justice for Regis during a rally to protest the police involved deaths in North America

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Going global

    The protests have spread north of the border to Canada, with thousands marching in the streets of Vancouver and Toronto on Saturday. In Toronto, protesters also held signs to remember Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a black woman who fell from her high-rise apartment balcony while alone with police who had been called to her home on Wednesday.

  • A graffiti by artist 'EME Freethinker' that depicts George Floyd is painted on a wall in the public park Mauerpark in Berlin

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    #GeorgeFloyd

    Thousands of people also marched past the US Embassy in the German capital, Berlin, on Saturday to protest the killing of Floyd and speak out against systemic racism.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


rs/mm (AP, Reuters)

