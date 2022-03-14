 Anti-nuclear riots and drug wars: 40 years of Laif photos | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 14.03.2022

Culture

Anti-nuclear riots and drug wars: 40 years of Laif photos

Photo agency Laif started in Cologne 40 years ago, but its photographers went on to cover stories worldwide, from the war in Rwanda to crammed subways in Tokyo.

  • A masked protester holding a bat among a group of people standing next to a burning car.

    Laif photo agency: 40 years of iconic shots

    Protests against a nuclear plant construction

    In 1986, Manfred Linke, founding member of the photo agency Laif, documented the demonstrations against the nuclear reprocessing plant planned in Wackersdorf, Bavaria. The protests turned into riots, with demonstrators throwing stones and steel balls at the police, who used CS gas against them. The construction of the plant was stopped three years later.

  • A boy lifts scraps from a TV set amid a burning dumpsite.

    Laif photo agency: 40 years of iconic shots

    The Global North's e-waste dumped in Africa

    At Agbogbloshie, Ghana's largest scrapyard, this boy tries to get to the metal inside a TV by throwing it on the ground several times. Kai Loffelbein's photo, selected as UNICEF Photo of the Year 2011, shows the downside of globalization: Electronic waste from industrialized nations illegally ends up there.

  • Black-and-white photo of a boy playing with a kite with industrial buildings in the background.

    Laif photo agency: 40 years of iconic shots

    An industrial region in times of modernization

    A typical scene in the Ruhr area in the early 1980s, with its mining industry shaping the architecture of the region. Through modernization, these historical plants were, however, completely shut down. Dirk Krüll's photo captures the state of uncertainty of a region undergoing structural change.

  • Wrapped Reichstag by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude.

    Laif photo agency: 40 years of iconic shots

    Wrapped history in Berlin

    The artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude spent more than two decades working on their project of wrapping the Reichstag, an installation that was finally realized in June 1995. The seat of the German government spent a full two weeks wrapped in silver fabric and blue ropes. More than five million people traveled to see the work. Wolfgang Volz was the official photographer of the project.

  • Masked young men walking down a road at night, one of them shows his gun to the camera.

    Laif photo agency: 40 years of iconic shots

    Turf wars in Columbia

    In the early 1990s, photographer Axel Krause documented street gangs in Colombia. Poverty drives the country's youth to steal and even murder for drug cartels. They often have to go into hiding because the police are looking for them; some have sworn revenge for their colleagues who were murdered in the fight against the cartels.

  • A photo of squeezed subway passengers in Tokyo through the window of a train.

    Laif photo agency: 40 years of iconic shots

    A daily crush of bodies in Tokyo

    Michael Wolf explores the everyday life of subway commuters in Tokyo. As soon as the doors close, they are sometimes trapped in uncomfortable positions and can only breathe again when the doors open at the next station. In his series of striking portraits, titled "Tokyo Compression," Wolf captured the emotions and facial expressions of the commuters as they are squeezed among strangers.

  • A man and a woman pose in front of remains of the Berlin Wall.

    Laif photo agency: 40 years of iconic shots

    A stroll through no-man's land

    A heavily guarded no-man's land known as the "death strip" ran along the wall separating East and West Berlin until it came down in 1989. Following German reunification, Bettina Flitner photographed people from the East and the West as they explored the remains of the Berlin Wall and asked them all: "What do you feel now?"

  • Björn Höcke, raises his hands after his speech to be celebrated by the audience.

    Laif photo agency: 40 years of iconic shots

    The far right's return to German parliament

    A scene from Germany's 2017 election campaign: Björn Höcke is cheered on by the audience in a victory pose after a speech. Hannes Jung accompanied the political campaign of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD). His photographs examine and comment on how politicians gain power over their audiences and become intoxicated by it.

    Author: Kim-Aileen Sterzel


The exhibition "40 years of laif – 40 positions of documentary photography" at the Museum of Applied Arts in Cologne (MAKK) looks back at four decades of the photo agency's work.

The show opens with a timeline recalling major events of the past 40 years: anti-nuclear protests, federal elections, the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Initially, the plan was to conclude that list with the flood in the Ahr valley region in the summer of 2021.

But then, on February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. The curators of the exhibition therefore included a photo of this war as the sad conclusion of this anniversary show. It depicts a train in blue and yellow, the national colors of Ukraine. People hand over luggage; people fleeing their homes look through the windows in fear.

The show includes photo series documenting the drug war in Colombia, Christo and Jeanne-Claude's wrapping of the Reichstag and Ghana's infamous electronic waste scrapyard.

Four photographers, Günter Beer, Jürgen Bindrim, Manfred Linke and Guenay Ulutuncok founded the agency in 1981 in the south of Cologne.

The name Laif says it all, explains Linke: "Be there live, close to life. That's all included in this word and that is also our approach. We try to be close to the actions and to life."

Today, the photo agency represents more than 400 photographers worldwide and is one of the leading photo agencies in Germany. Its focus is documentary and press photography.

From anti-nuclear protests to the war in Ukraine

The MAKK exhibition tells the story of the Cologne agency through photos: "We'e been dealing with photography for 40 years, so if you want to celebrate that, then the focus needs to be on the pictures," says Linke.

A man standing in front of black-and-white photos on a wall

One of Laif's founding members, photographer Manfred Linke

Each "photographic position" represents a specific year in Laif's history.

The first images date from the year the agency was created, 1981, and show the brutal clashes between the police and demonstrators at what was then the largest German anti-nuclear demonstration, in Wackersdorf, Bavaria.

Most of the 300 photographs are printed on newsprint and hang on the walls — a homage to the earlier days of journalistic photography, which was primarily print media.

"We wanted to go back to where press photography actually comes from and that's printing in newspapers," says Peter Bialobrzeski, photographer and curator of the exhibition. "Today, it's exactly the opposite. Most photographers, mostly students who are are fresh out college, don't even think about the print market or print outlets anymore. They immediately have a conceptual idea for an exhibition."

A visual exploration of contemporary history

The exhibition allows visitors to take a stroll through contemporary history through the eyes of the agency's photographers, from their more activist-motivated beginnings to increasingly artistic approaches.

A woman in a shiny dress sitting by a window in New York. She is holding on to the railing of a fire escape.

A woman in New York: Contrasting styles in a photo by Katharina Bosse

Aesthetically, the images reveal the diversity of documentary photography: "There is a wide range; most people don't realize that," Linke points out.

Documentary photography as a profession also offers a particular way to experience the world: "The camera helps me do things that I wouldn't do without a camera," says Linke.

Beyond the chronological construction of the show, there are deliberate juxtapositions of situations in the exhibition room: For instance, the protests against the nuclear reprocessing plant in Wackersdorf in 1986 echo the demonstrations in the Hambach Forest in 2019.

And all the photographs are united by their individuality: "All of these pictures have one thing in common: a magic that cannot really be described," explains curator Bialobrzeski, adding that it's an attempt to deal with a world where words are often not strong enough to describe a situation. This is what makes "great photography," stresses the curator.

The exhibition "40 years of laif - 40 positions in documentary photography" is on show until September 25, 2022 at the Museum of Applied Arts in Cologne.

Art in Times of War - What role does culture play?

This article was originally written in German.

