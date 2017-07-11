Anti-lockdown march in Frankfurt: Police use water cannon on counterprotesters

Frankfurt police deployed water cannons on counterprotesters who were trying to block a march against coronavirus restrictions on Saturday.

Around 600 supporters of the Querdenker (lateral thinker) movement rallied through the German city on Saturday. But about 300 counterprotesters holding banners with Antifa symbols and reading "bring down the right" tried to block their path in the city center.

Police used a water cannons to free up the route for the rally after officers were attacked. The security forces also used batons on the counterprotesters.

The main rally was later broken up because the Querdenker protesters were not adhering to rules on wearing masks and keeping a safe distance.

Germany has seen widespread demonstrations against government measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak. A violent protest in Leipzig has prompted calls for more assertive policing.

The country, which has recorded more than 785,000 cases and nearly 12,500 deaths, has logged at least 20,000 new cases in each of the last four days.

The loosely organized Querdenker movement has gained traction in recent months, arguing that government restrictions infringe on citizens' rights.

A number of anti-coronavirus rallies were planned for this weekend in Berlin, Frankfurt, Karlsruhe and a number of other German towns and cities.

