 Anti-doping agency drops charges against top sprinter Coleman | News | DW | 02.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Anti-doping agency drops charges against top sprinter Coleman

The man hailed as the next Usain Bolt was facing a possible two-year ban. The US anti-doping body said it withdrew the charges following advice from the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Christian Coleman

The US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Monday that it had withdrawn a  whereabouts charge leveled against American sprinter Christian Coleman, the favorite to win the 100 meter dash at next month's world championships in Qatar.

"USADA has determined that under the applicable rules, and in order to ensure that Coleman is treated consistently with other athletes under the World Anti-Doping Program, Coleman should not be considered to have three Whereabouts Failures in a 12-month period," the agency said, following advice from the World Anti-Doping Agency on how it applies the 12-month time frame.

A whereabouts violation relates to informing the body of where an athlete will be at a given time so that a doping test can be carried out. The charges had been due to enter into arbitration on Wednesday.

Coleman, 23, became the fastest man to do the 100m this year, and won the silver medal at the 2017 world championships, prompting some to dub him the next Usain Bolt.

Had the arbitration panel upheld the charges, Coleman would have received a two-year ban, which would have seen him miss the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Speaking before the charges were dropped, the runner said: "I am confident the upcoming hearing on September 4 will clear the matter and I will compete at the world championships in Doha this fall."

es/msh (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Top US sprinter Christian Coleman could face drug ban after missed tests — reports

The fastest man in the world this year may not be at the 2020 Olympics, with several reports suggesting he has missed multiple drug tests. Christian Coleman, 23, was the favorite for the upcoming World Championships. (22.08.2019)  

Sprinter Christian Coleman to face anti-doping hearing

The world's fastest man in 2019, Christian Coleman, has allegedly missed three drug tests in the past year. Failing to provide "whereabouts information" can result in a ban from anti-doping authorities. (27.08.2019)  

Related content

Leichtathletik-WM 100-Meter-Finale

Sprinter Christian Coleman to face anti-doping hearing 27.08.2019

The world's fastest man in 2019, Christian Coleman, has allegedly missed three drug tests in the past year. Failing to provide "whereabouts information" can result in a ban from anti-doping authorities.

USA Christian Coleman, 100-Meter-Läufer

Top US sprinter Christian Coleman could face drug ban after missed tests — reports 22.08.2019

The fastest man in the world this year may not be at the 2020 Olympics, with several reports suggesting he has missed multiple drug tests. Christian Coleman, 23, was the favorite for the upcoming World Championships.

Kenya intensifies fight against doping 15.08.2019

Kenya is famed for its world-class long distance runners, but following a string of doping scandals, the country's reputation has suffered. Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya steps up its efforts.

Advertisement