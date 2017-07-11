Anti-coronavirus protests: How safe is the German parliament?

Security cameras captured unusual scenes on Wednesday inside the Bundestag: An agitated woman shouting at Economy Minister Peter Altmaier while filming him with her smartphone; another person joining in to threaten him. The minister, however, remained calm in the face of aggression.

In an interview with DW, Green MP Franziska Brantner quickly blamed members of the far-right opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) for the situation: "It is outrageous that the AfD would bring people into the parliament building allowing them to harass and try to intimidate parliamentarians ahead of an important vote," she said. "This has to be investigated. We can not allow parliamentarians to be prevented from doing their job without disturbance."

Disturbing images

Parliamentarians were quick to speak of an attack on the legislature. While they were debating the new Infection Protection Law inside the Bundestag, protests turned violent outside the building. Police used water cannons to dissolve the demonstration of thousands of protesters who were violating anti-coronavirus regulations. 200 protesters were arrested.

Read more: Can Germany's anti-coronavirus legislation be compared to the Nazis' 'Enabling Act'?

The parliament buildings and the surrounding area in central Berlin are a well-protected no-protest zone. There are exceptions, however, and demonstrations can be permitted if authorities see no threat of disruption.

The area between the main parliament building, the Reichstag, and the office buildings and ministries is cordoned off and not accessible to the general public. This is where the Berlin Wall separated East and West Berlin near the Brandenburg Gate; and only parliamentarians, ministerial employees, and other people with special security clearance can walk about.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Glass dome The Reichstag dome, created by celebrated architect Sir Norman Foster, is a must-see for Berlin tourists. At the top, the view from a height of 40 meters (about 130 feet) stretches over the government quarter and Brandenburg Gate. The glass dome was the express wish of the Bundestag. The plenary hall sits just below, symbolically allowing the people to monitor their members of parliament.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Reichstag lawn Whether relaxing, demonstrating or guerrilla knitting (photo), the lawn in front of the Reichstag provides plenty of room for ideas and signals to the elected members of parliament who shape German politics. Since 1999, the Reichstag Building in the center of Berlin has been the seat of the German Bundestag.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy A magnificent building for parliament The Reichstag has stood on the banks of the Spree since 1894. Architect Paul Wallot created this first German parliament building when there was still a monarchy: the emperor ruled, and deputies in parliament — the Reichstag — debated. At the behest of parliamentarians, the inscription "Dem deutschen Volke" ("For the German People") was emblazoned on the side of the building in 1916.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Democracy from the balcony The second window balcony to the left of the main portal became the real cradle of parliamentary democracy on November 9, 1918: it was here that Social Democrat politician Philipp Scheidemann proclaimed the republic when the German Empire collapsed.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Reichstag fire of 1933 The Reichstag Building burned down on February 27-28, 1933. Then Reich Chancellor Adolf Hitler instrumentalized the fire to impose the Nazi dictatorship with terror and violence. Communist politician Marinus van der Lubbe was convicted of arson. From then on, the Reichstag Building stood empty. Only parts of the cellar were used by the Charite Clinic during World War II as a maternity ward.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Memorial to murdered deputies From afar, the row of upright, black cast-iron slabs in front of the Reichstag Building are reminiscent of the narrow grave slabs of Jewish cemeteries. If you take a closer look, Dieter Appelt's artwork reveals the names, dates and places of death of those Reichstag deputies who were murdered by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Graffiti by Russians The Reichstag is not only a symbol for the beginning, but also for the end of Nazi rule. Autographs and messages from Soviet soldiers who occupied the Reichstag on May 2, 1945 are still on the walls. As a sign of victory, they hoisted the red flag on the roof of the Reichstag. This marked the end of World War II in Berlin.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy 'People of this world, look at this city' This speech by Berlin Mayor Ernst Reuter in front of the ruins of the Reichstag Building, destroyed in the war, moved people. In 1948, Reuter appealed to the world not to surrender West Berlin to the Soviet Union. And he impressed the occupying Allied powers US, Great Britain and France. The result: the Berlin Airlift, which supplied West Berlin by plane for over a year.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy In the shadow of the Berlin Wall When the Berlin Wall went up in 1961, the Reichstag was located in West Berlin, right on the border. Just behind, a tarmac strip now marks the course of the wall. To the south, the Spree River formed the second border to East Berlin. People repeatedly used the river to try to flee to the West. Since the 1970s, white crosses near the Reichstag have been a reminder of those who died in the attempt.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Fall of the Berlin Wall and reunification Following the opening of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989, the parliament building was once again in the center of Berlin. Four months later, excavators arrived to demolish the wall at the Reichstag. From October 2 to 3, 1990, hundreds of thousands of people euphorically celebrated German reunification in front of the Reichstag Building.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy 'Wrapped Reichstag' Ninety climbers, 100,000 square meters of silvery tarpaulins and 5 million enchanted visitors — the wrapping of the Reichstag Building in the summer of 1995 is considered the most spectacular work by artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude. From then on everything seemed possible, including the choice to once again make the Reichstag the seat of a democratically elected German parliament.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Looking to the future During a four-year conversion period, architect Norman Foster gave the Reichstag Building not only a modern interior, but also its spectacular dome. The Reichstag has been Germany's official seat of parliament since September 1999. Here, members of parliament discuss and decide on the political future of Germany in the presence of thousands of visitors in the upper galleries. Author: Frederike Müller



Parliament open to visitors

The Bundestag has its own security personnel. The Parliamentary President — the post currently held by longtime political heavyweight Wolfgang Schäuble — is the top authority in charge of maintaining order in the building. It is possible for visitors to enter through a side entrance and during visiting hours, tourists can climb into the glass dome, from where they can sometimes see the debates taking place in the plenary chamber below.

Politicians may also invite groups of visitors from their constituencies, who may then spend half an hour in the visitors' stand to catch a glimpse of Chancellor Angela Merkel in action. Journalists are admitted too, and in the western lobby they can meet up with parliamentarians for interviews. The actual plenary chamber, however, is accessible only for parliamentarians and Bundestag staff.

Members of parliament may invite up to six individuals to their offices — this is what seems to have happened this Wednesday. The MPs are obliged to accompany their guests at all times, and to make sure they adhere to all rules and regulations and conduct themselves in a respectful manner.

This week, however, despite special strict regulations, the disruptive visitors — including a notorious far-right blogger — were removed from the building by police officers. They are now facing fines to the tune of several thousand euros. Major disruption of legislative proceedings can even carry a sentence of up to one year in prison.

Parliamentarians and their staff have special passes to enter all parts of the building. Journalists need to reapply annually for their press passes. There are special regulations for parts of the building: The restaurant, for example, is off-limits for journalists and other visitors — unless they have a special invitation.

What happened on Wednesday was thus extremely unusual. Security for the German parliament is tight. Regulations are regularly amended and tightened, in the face of mounting threats of terrorism — and aggressive protesters.

This article was translated from German.