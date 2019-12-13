Anti-Boris Johnson protesters clash with police  

Several hundred people protesting against the UK election result have marched through central London. The crowd scuffled with police and chanted for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit.
Demonstrators took to the streets of central London on Friday, protesting against the result of the British general election, which saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party win a landslide victory.
Footage showed protesters, brandishing "Defy Tory Rule" placards, pushing against lines of police carrying truncheons.
Read more: Merkel voices caution and optimism on Boris and Brexit
The demonstrators descended on an area close to Downing Street, which was cordoned off as the scuffles broke out.
"Boris Johnson: Not my prime minister" and "Boris, Boris, Boris: Out, out, out," the crowd chanted.
Anti-Conservative protesters also remonstrated with Johnson supporters gathered near the prime minister's residence. They also reportedly released red flares.
Demonstrators later walked from outside Johnson's Downing Street residence to Trafalgar Square. They moved onto the city's theater district, blocking traffic and drawing a heavy police presence.
Read more: German business leaders welcome clear UK election outcome
Johnson's Conservatives won Thursday's election with a majority of some 80 seats. On Friday, he called for "healing" over the Brexit divisions that have divided the United Kingdom for the past three-and-a-half years.
rc/sms (AP, Reuters)
