 Anti-apartheid singer Johnny Clegg dies aged 66 | Music | DW | 17.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Anti-apartheid singer Johnny Clegg dies aged 66

The world paid tribute Wednesday to the South African entertainer known as the "White Zulu" for his enduring activism against apartheid, and his campaigning for Nelson Mandela's release from prison.

Südafrikanischer Musiker Johnny Clegg ist gestorben (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Farrell)

"A beloved, inspirational and heroic voice has fallen silent and leaves all of us bereft of an exceptional compatriot and icon of social cohesion and non-racialism," said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday about Johnny Clegg, who died on Tuesday following a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by family at his home in Johannesburg.

Numerous politicians, musicians and friends have eulogized Clegg, who was dubbed the "White Zulu" for building bridges in a divided nation.

"He was just a gift from God," said Sipho Mchunu, a Zulu musician and co-founder of Clegg's first band, Juluka, formed when the latter was only 17 in 1969, and which until the 1990s helped traditional Zulu musical styles cross over to global audiences. "He was more than my brother... My heart is broken," Mchunu told a local radio station.

Battling apartheid — and freeing Mandela

Born in Britain, the singer, songwriter and guitarist was a cross-cultural pioneer who infused Zulu rhythms — and dance — from his adopted South Africa with pop music idioms, all while defying apartheid segregation laws.

Clegg spoke the Zulu language and learned its dynamic high kick dance and culture. His multi-racial bands defied the apartheid laws of the government that censored his work. He also worked unceasingly to have African National Congress (ANC) leader, Nelson Mandela, released after spending decades in prison.  

Read moreSinger-songwriter who campaigned for Mandela's release on tour in Germany

In 1987, as protests against apartheid were erupting on to the streets of South Africa and Mandela was spending his 23rd year in prison, Clegg recorded a song in Zulu called "Asimbonanga," meaning "We haven't seen him."

The first song that openly called for Mandela's release was an instant hit. It was also banned by the South African government since any reference to the anti-apartheid leader was illegal.

Johnny Clegg and Nelson Mandela (picture-alliance/dpa)

Johnny Clegg and members of his band Juluka are joined by former South African President Nelson Mandela on stage in 1999

"It made me sad to see South Africans shooting each other," he told DW during a German tour in 2013. "That's why I wrote this song. The message I wanted to convey was — who will be able to reunite us? That person could only be Mandela," he said.

The song became an anthem for the anti-apartheid struggle. Fittingly, Mandela was on stage with Clegg and band Juluka more than a decade later when "Asimbonanga" was performed at a concert in Frankfurt. Clegg has said it was one of the greatest moments of his life.


A public celebration

Across Clegg's unrelenting 50-year music career, global audiences will especially remember his Grammy Award-nominated inter-racial band Savuka that combined African music with Western influences in collaboration with musician and dancer, Dudu Zulu.

In 2015, Clegg's broader contribution to music and culture was honored when he was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

As the tributes continue to pour in for the "White Zulu" from around the world, a public service — in addition to a private funeral — will be arranged so fans can pay their respects, Clegg's manager Roddy Quin said in a statement.

Johnny Clegg is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jenny, and their two sons Jesse and Jaron.

sb/als (AFP, dpa)

Watch video 01:43

Young Africans remember Mandela

DW recommends

Joseph Haydn teams up with Nelson Mandela at the Rheingau Music Festival

A mass composition by Haydn interspersed with South African freedom songs? As part of the "Long Walk to Freedom" program at Rheingau, a youth orchestra from South Africa delivers an emphatic yes. (08.07.2019)  

South Africa: From the ashes of apartheid

South Africa emerged as a 'rainbow nation' on April 27, 1994, after half a century of white rule, oppression of black people and racial segregation. It still faces huge problems. What happened to Nelson Mandela's dream? (26.04.2019)  

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 concert held in Johannesburg for African development

Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Pharrell were among the stars who took to the stage in South Africa to raise awareness for global poverty. Chancellor Angela Merkel's message offering good prospects for the future was beamed. (02.12.2018)  

Nelson Mandela: A hero at 100

Nelson Mandela would have been 100 years old today. South Africa's famous statesman and reconciliatory hero continues to inspire Africa's young generation. DW asked them what Mandela means to them. (18.07.2018)  

Opinion: Nelson Mandela party's last easy win in South Africa

The elections in South Africa haven't produced a landslide result. Turnout was low — young people, in particular, are shunning the ballot box. The dominant ANC is living on borrowed time, says Claus Stäcker. (10.05.2019)  

Singer-songwriter who campaigned for Mandela's release on tour in Germany

In 1999, singer-songwriter Johnny Clegg performed his legendary "Asimbonanga" in Frankfurt and Nelson Mandela took to the stage in person. He is back in Germany on tour and is working on an autobiography and a musical. (14.11.2013)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Young Africans remember Mandela  

Related content

Deutschland Rheingau Musik Festival

Joseph Haydn teams up with Nelson Mandela at the Rheingau Music Festival 08.07.2019

A mass composition by Haydn interspersed with South African freedom songs? As part of the "Long Walk to Freedom" program at Rheingau, a youth orchestra from South Africa delivers an emphatic yes.

Südafrika l 25 Jahre Demokratie - Ende der Apartheid l Präsident Cyril Ramaphosa

Opinion: Nelson Mandela party's last easy win in South Africa 10.05.2019

The elections in South Africa haven't produced a landslide result. Turnout was low — young people, in particular, are shunning the ballot box. The dominant ANC is living on borrowed time, says Claus Stäcker.

Südafrika Flagge vor Tafelberg, Kapstadt

South Africa: From the ashes of apartheid 26.04.2019

South Africa emerged as a 'rainbow nation' on April 27, 1994, after half a century of white rule, oppression of black people and racial segregation. It still faces huge problems. What happened to Nelson Mandela's dream?

Advertisement

Film

Film still Lara, a woman holding a bunch of flowers Filmfest München | Lara

'Oh Boy' director Jan-Ole Gerster finally follows up with 'Lara'

Following his hit Berlin-set debut "Oh Boy," director Jan-Ole Gerster presents his new film "Lara," an unsettling portrait of a desperate woman, at the Munich Film Festival. He spoke to DW about the pressure to succeed.  

Books

Allied soldiers read the newspaper announcing Hitler's death (picture alliance/Everett Collection)

'Promise me you'll shoot yourself': Nazi Germany's suicide wave

With the Allies closing in and capitulation imminent, thousands of ordinary citizens in Nazi Germany killed themselves in a wave of mass suicides. Florian Huber's book on the taboo story is now available in English.  

Arts.21

Artist/ Musician Brian Eno (Shamil Tanna)

Cosmic sound - Brian Eno

British musician Brian Eno has composed music for films and space. An asteroid has just been named for him. He’s reissuing his legendary album "Apollo” to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. A talk about the sound of the universe:  

Arts.21

Opening Starmus Festival V (picture-alliance/Keystone/E. Leanza)

A festival of stars

The Starmus Festival has seen greats such as Hans Zimmer, Brian May, Neil Armstrong and Stephen Hawking. This global festival of science communication and art is taking place in Zurich for the fifth time this year. The star of 2019 is the moon.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  