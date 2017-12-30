Anthony Hopkins is an Oscar-winning British stage and film actor who is best-known for his chilling portrayal of cannibalistic serial killer, Hannibal Lector.

Born in 1937, award-winning British actor Anthony Hopkins has starred in many films in a career that has spanned six decades. He is well-known for his role as the butler in 1993 film, "The Remains of the Day," an adaptation of the novel by Nobel Prize-winning British writer Kazuo Ishiguro. Hopkins won an Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lector in the 1991 horror film, "Silence of the Lambs." The actor was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1993, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.