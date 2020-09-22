Answer: this is the kind of tea you most like to drink! 

Tea is a phenomenon. It's said to have been discovered and cultivated by a Chinese emperor over 5,000 years ago and has since conquered the world's palates. Tea is now the world's most widely drunk beverage. Over 5.8 million tons are produced annually. Our love of tea has led to an explosion of exclusive varieties and blends. Exotic flavors and organic teas are growing in popularity. But the most widely consumed variety is still black Darjeeling. Many of our viewers wrote in this week to tell us what tea they most enjoy. A heartfelt thank you to all participants.



We raffled off a backpack in the exclusive DW design among all entries. The winner was Manuel M. from Alajuela in Costa Rica. His favorite kind of tea is green tea. He writes "I like green tea, because it helps me escape from the turmoil of daily life. During these coronavirus times it's a moment to take pause and think. I completely surrender to the flavor, the aromatic fragrance, and the soothing vapor of the hot water."



Congratulations!