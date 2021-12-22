Anselm Kiefer revisits Paul Celan's poetic Holocaust memorial

The French love him, and he loves the French: Anselm Kiefer has lived in France since 1992. In his adopted home, he is considered the most French of all German artists.

In 2011, he was awarded the Ordre des Arts et Lettres (Order of the Arts and the Letters) by the then-Minister of Culture, Frédéric Mitterand.

In 2015-2016, the Centre Pompidou museum dedicated a major retrospective to him, and in 2020 his works of art were inaugurated in the Pantheon, the temple of fame for France's great citizens — it was the first artwork to be commissioned for the illustrious location within the past 100 years. Since then, Anselm Kiefer has also been considered a French state artist.

Kiefer is also the declared favorite artist of the current French President, and Emmanuel Macron personally invited the 76-year-old painter and sculptor to exhibit his monumental works in the Grand Palais Ephemere temporary exhibition hall in Paris, in a show titled, "Pour Paul Celan" (For Paul Celan).

Paul Celan was a poet who, like Kiefer, built cultural bridges across the Franco-German border. Both men found a second home in France and dedicated their work to addressing the atrocities of the Third Reich.

A bunker from the German border fortifications during World War II: Kiefer peppered it with poppy seeds: 'For Paul Celan - Poppy seeds and memory'

Past traumas

Celan was born in 1920 in what was then Romania, into a German-speaking Jewish family. His parents were relocated to a ghetto by the Nazis in 1942. His father died in a forced labor camp and his mother was shot.

Throughout his life, Paul Celan reproached himself for abandoning his parents; his poems reflect his trauma as a Holocaust survivor.

Anselm Kiefer was born in Donaueschingen in March 1945, two months before Germany's official surrender. And although he did not have to witness the war himself, his entire oeuvre deals with the Germans' Nazi past, capturing the horrors of the Holocaust on his monumental canvases.

As a teenager Kiefer discovered Celan's poem "Todesfuge" (Deathfugue), about the systematic extermination of the Jews, and the poet remained a central source of inspiration for the artist throughout his life.

Tribute to Paul Celan

Kiefer has now dedicated an entire cycle of paintings to the lyrical works of Celan, who moved to Paris in 1948.

Celan in a passport photo from 1938; his poems reveal his trauma as a Holocaust survivor

While preparing for the exhibition at the Grand Palais Ephemere, the artist wrote in his diary: "Celan does not just look at the void. He has experienced it, lived through it, penetrated it. (...) The language of Paul Celan comes from so far away, from a completely different world, which we have not yet entered; it seems to us like that of an alien. We find it difficult to understand it; we only understand a fraction here and there. We try to, without ever being able to grasp the big picture. I have humbly attempted this for 60 years. Now I'm writing his language on my pictures — and I dedicate myself to this undertaking like a ritual."

Art with a monumental character

For this ritual, Kiefer needs space. His works are famously monumental. After he settled in the small town of Barjac in the south of France in 1992 on the 25-hectare site of a former silk weaving mill, he built houses there that served as "containers for a work."

In 2007, he gave up his studio and moved to the disused warehouses of a department store on the outskirts of Paris, giving him access to 60,000 square meters of space for his large-scale art.

French President Emmanuel Macron (r) speaking with German artist Anselm Kiefer in Paris in November 2020

In the "Pour Paul Celan" show, Kiefer's paintings measure up to 4 by 13 meters (13 by 43 feet). The Grand Palais Ephemere, where the 23 works are exhibited, is located just across from the Eiffel Tower and is a temporary building that will serve as an exhibition space while the actual Grand Palais is being renovated.

Later, in 2024, it is to serve as a venue for judo and wrestling competitions at the Olympic Games.

Reflecting on the location of the exhibition, Kiefer wrote in his diary: "How is that supposed to work, Celan in a space that was built for the Olympic Games? Isn't that downright impossible, even blasphemous?"

He also questioned his own approach: "Your large paintings in which you quote Celan: Isn't that like placing Celan on an advertising column? Shouldn't you rather set fire to the works and burn the ashes in public?"

Apocalyptic scenario

Kiefer did not burn his paintings, but rather turned the Grand Palais Ephemere into a scene of apocalyptic art.

Anselm Kiefer's work titled 'Palm Sunday' in a 2007 exhibition

Sunflowers, ferns and a lot of lead are the dominant elements; war, the Holocaust and German guilt are the recurring motifs in Kiefer's art.

The artist has drawn lines from Paul Celan's verses onto the paintings with chalk. They have titles such as "Out of hearts and brains sprout the blades of night and a word," "Imagine - the peat bog soldiers" or "On the cliff - for Paul Celan."

For filmmaker Alexander Kluge, who comments on the cycle of works in the exhibition's catalog, Kiefer's paintings breathe life into Celan's verses. The paintings comment on them, while the poet's texts fill the paintings with power, he writes.

They also embody atrocities and serve as a reminder: "Never again."

Incidentally, on April 20, 1970, Celan fell from a bridge into the Seine, not even a kilometer away from the exhibition space. It was probably suicide. The past never ceased to haunt him.

The Anselm Kiefer exhibition "Pour Paul Celan" runs until January 11, 2022 at the Grand Palais Ephemere in Paris.

The mythical art of Anselm Kiefer War and myths He's a winner of the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade and one of the world's most successful artists. Born in Donaueschingen in 1945, the final year of the war, Anselm Kiefer has lived in France since 1993. With installations, drawings and paintings, his work revolves around German mythology and explores the impact of World War II on Germans.

The mythical art of Anselm Kiefer Destruction, to create anew Raised in a strict Catholic home, Anselm Kiefer is inspired by history, religion and mythology. His color palette is one of his trademarks. In "Resumptio" (1974), a light-blue winged figure hovers over a grave. The underlying message: painting provides the power to deal with the past.

The mythical art of Anselm Kiefer The aura of words Many of Kiefer's art works refer to literature. "Margarete" (1981) plays on Paul Celan's poem "Death Fugue," a coming-to-terms of his time in a concentration camp. The poem mentions two women, Margarete and Shulamite, an Aryan and a Jew. Margarete's golden hair is not painted, but rather depicted through straw pasted onto the painting, with her name written in the background.

The mythical art of Anselm Kiefer History as heavy as lead Anselm Kiefer used not only paint for his painting "Lilith" (1987-1990), but also coal, ash, hair, strips of lead and poppy. Lilith was the "first Eva," created by God using the same earth as Adam. The creature is both rebellious and melancholic. To express this, Kiefer uses lead, a material that often turns up in his work.

The mythical art of Anselm Kiefer Art after Auschwitz This work, named "For Paul Celan," resembles a devastated landscape. It combines shellac varnish, ashes and burned books, among other materials. Like Celan, considered the most important poet to have dealt with Auschwitz, Kiefer has sought to explore history without getting crushed under it - developing his own pictorial language, which is both constructive and destructive.

The mythical art of Anselm Kiefer Earthy severity "Waterloo" belongs to a series of paintings dealing with Napoleon's defeat in Belgium. The brown earth appears warm, yet fragile. Working suggestively, Anselm Kiefer offers hints that point in many directions. Those aware of his artistic approach realize that the painting references German history and the concept of "native soil" propagated in the Third Reich.

The mythical art of Anselm Kiefer The language of materials Art once served alchemists. Now alchemy is often used by artists. This lead installation is named "Ouroboros," the alchemist's symbol of the snake biting its own tail - although the figure is nowhere to be found in it. Kiefer encrypts messages in his works, and viewers are left to figure out what they mean.

The mythical art of Anselm Kiefer Archaic worlds behind glass For his Centre Pompidou retrospective, Anselm Kiefer set up 40 display cases in which he installed archaic objects: plants, stones, iron or steel - materials symbolizing both the beginning and the end of life.

The mythical art of Anselm Kiefer House-sized installations Living in southern France - in Barjac in the Gard region - since 1993, Kiefer has built a huge studio there. Many of his installations are so large they can barely fit into a museum. For his retrospective in Paris, he chose smaller works: paintings, photos and installations spanning his entire oeuvre.

The mythical art of Anselm Kiefer Archivist of German history This is the most extensive exhibition in France of German artist Anselm Kiefer (pictured) in the past three decades. Nearly 150 works of art, including 60 major paintings, are on display, along with installations, display cases and works on paper. Author: Sabine Oelze / eg



