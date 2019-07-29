Another German citizen arrested in Turkey for political reasons: German media

Another German citizen was arrested in Turkey on charges of spreading propaganda, several news outlets reported on Tuesday.

According to reports from German public broadcasters NDR, WDR and newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, 36-year-old Osman B. from Hesse was arrested nine days ago while trying to enter the country.

He faces several years in prison on charges of spreading "terror propaganda" through his Facebook page.

The Federal Foreign Office confirmed the case and said the embassy in Ankara and the consulate in Antalya were involved.

The man was reportedly flying to the western Turkish seaside resort of Antalya on July 28 for a family holiday and was arrested at the airport.

The man was born in Turkey in 1983 and has been a German citizen since 2011, according to reports. He reportedly dropped his Turkish citizenship in 2012. He is being held as a flight risk.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2007: Abdullah Gul becomes Turkey's first Islamist president After years of free market reforms, Turkey's transition slowly begins to reverse. Islamist Abdullah Gul's candidacy as president in 2007 marks a clear shift away from secularist policies, and strains relations between the ruling AKP and the military. However, with broad support from both conservative Muslims and liberals, the AKP wins the parliamentary elections and Gul is elected president.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism September 2010: Constitutional reforms take hold Then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan tables a constitutional reform increasing parliamentary control of the judiciary and army, effectively allowing the government to pick judges and senior military officials. The amendment, which is combined with measures also aimed at protecting child rights and the strengthening of the right to appeal, passed by a wide margin in a public referendum.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism May 2013: Dissent erupts in Gezi Park Pent-up anger directed by young people at Erdogan, Gul and the Islamist-rooted AKP hits a boiling point in May 2013. The violent police breakup of a small sit-in aimed at protecting Istanbul's Gezi Park spurs one of the fiercest anti-government protests in years. Eleven people are killed and more than 8,000 injured, before the demonstrations eventually peter out a month later.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2015: Turkey relaunches crackdown against Kurds A fragile ceasefire deal between the Turkish government and the Kurdish rebel PKK group breaks under the weight of tensions aggravated by the war in Syria. Military forces resume operations in the mostly Kurdish southeast of Turkey. In early 2016, the Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK) — a breakaway PKK faction — claim responsibility for two bombings in Ankara, each killing 38 people.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2016: Military coup attempt falls short A military coup attempt against the government shakes Turkey to its core and briefly turns the country into a war zone. Some 260 civilians die in overnight clashes with the army across five major cities. Erdogan, however, rallies supporters and the following morning rebel soldiers are ambushed by thousands of civilians on the Bosporus Bridge. The troops eventually drop their guns and surrender.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2016: President Erdogan enacts a state of emergency In the aftermath of the failed coup, Erdogan announces a state of emergency, leading to arrests of tens of thousands of suspected coup sympathizers and political opponents. Among those detained are military and judiciary officials and elected representatives from the pro-Kurdish HDP party. The purge is later expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism 2016: Crackdown on the press As part of Erdogan's crackdown against supposed "terrorist sympathizers," Turkey becomes one of the world's leading jailers of journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders. The government shuts down around 110 media outlets in the year following the coup and imprisons more than 100 journalists, including German-Turkish correspondent Deniz Yücel.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism March 2017: AKP officials try to stoke support in Western Europe With a referendum on expanding Erdogan's presidential powers set for April 2016, AKP officials look to galvanize support among Turks living in Europe, particularly in Germany and the Netherlands. However, the Netherlands forbids Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from landing in the country, while Germany opts to cancel two rallies. Erdogan accuses both countries of Nazi-style repression.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism April 2017: Erdogan clinches referendum vote Erdogan narrowly wins the referendum vote expanding his power. As a result, Turkey's parliamentary system is abolished in favor of a strong executive presidency. Erdogan is also allowed to remain in power potentially until 2029. However, international election monitors claim that opposition voices were muzzled and that media coverage was dominated by figures from the "yes" campaign.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism June 2018: Election wins secure Erdogan's power Erdogan secures a new five-year term and sweeping new executive powers after winning landmark elections on June 24. His AKP and their nationalist allies also win a majority in parliament. International observers criticize the vote, saying media coverage and emergency measures gave Erdogan and the AKP an "undue advantage" in the vote. Author: David Martin



Old Facebook posts

According to news outlets, he admitted at a court hearing to sharing posts on Facebook several years ago, which he now regrets. He reportedly denied running a second Facebook profile, on which pictures of Abdullah Öcalan, the founder of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), can be seen.

The man's lawyer told reporters that the accusations against his client must be seen in the context of statements made by the Turkish Interior Minister, Süleyman Soylu. During an election campaign in March he said that anyone who took part in rallies by "terrorist organizations," in Germany or other European countries and then went on holiday to Turkey would be arrested on entering the country.

In 2017, a series of arrests of German citizens for "political reasons" led to a serious crisis between Berlin and Ankara. Since then, most of them have been released, however, according to NDR, WDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung, seven German citizens are currently in prison in Turkey for political reasons.

In its travel and security information on Turkey, the Federal Foreign Office explicitly warns against sharing critical articles online, saying arrests and prosecutions of German citizens were often carried out in connection with social media posts that are critical of the government. Even liking a post is sufficient in some cases.

aw/se (dpa, AFP)

