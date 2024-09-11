Anooshay Abid

Dialogue, discussion and creativity are the core of Anooshay’s work. Hailing from Pakistan, with a degree in biology and neurosciences, she aims to combine the analytical thinking with creativity in her reports.

She is driven by her curiosity about people, and how their actions, cultures and histories shape societies.

Her work spans diverse fields such as travel, culture, science, history to South Asian politics, human rights and female empowerment, in multiple languages — English, Urdu and Hindi.