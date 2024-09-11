  1. Skip to content
Anooshay Abid
Anooshay Abid

Multimedia journalist and presenter

Anooshay focuses on creating captivating content on a diverse range of topics, from South Asian politics, culture, human rights and women’s empowerment, to travel and science.

Dialogue, discussion and creativity are the core of Anooshay’s work. Hailing from Pakistan, with a degree in biology and neurosciences, she aims to combine the analytical thinking with creativity in her reports. 

She is driven by her curiosity about people, and how their actions, cultures and histories shape societies. 

Her work spans diverse fields such as travel, culture, science, history to South Asian politics, human rights and female empowerment, in multiple languages — English, Urdu and Hindi. 

Featured stories by Anooshay Abid

Featured stories by Anooshay Abid

A woman stands in front of a piece of the graffiti-covered Berlin Wall.

Segments of Berlin Wall — 35 years after fall

The Berlin Wall fell on November 9, 1989. A DW team went looking for still-standing segments of the structure.
HistoryNovember 9, 202405:30 min
A group of men discussing outdoors

Pakistan bans Pashtun Tahafuz Movement: What next?

Pakistani authorities are cracking down on the movement to ensure that its annual congregation doesn't take place.
PoliticsOctober 10, 202403:56 min
A person holds a phone with its screen showing an image of a 'virtual friend' in an app

AI love: It's complicated

Movies have hinted at people falling for their chatbots. Now it's happening, with apps like Replika. But how real is it?
ScienceJuly 17, 2023
Stories by Anooshay Abid

Stories by Anooshay Abid

A mural showing a Trabi car, a type popular in former East Germany, breaking through a wall. The car's numer plate has "Nov 9, 89" the date the Berlin wall fell.

The fall of the Berlin Wall, 35 years on

The fall of the Berlin Wall, 35 years on

What was it like when the Berlin Wall fell? And where can you still see remains of the frontier today?
HistoryNovember 5, 202416:24 min
A close up of various pieces of old Gouda cheese.

Why the Dutch love their cheese

Why the Dutch love their cheese

Internationally, the best known Dutch cheese is Gouda. But the Netherlands has a wealth of cheese varieties.
LifestyleJuly 22, 202404:51 min
ChatGPT logo on a smartphone

Is ChatGPT getting dumber?

Is ChatGPT getting dumber?

Think AIs only ever get smarter? A study shows ChatGPT's performance has got worse over time.
ScienceJuly 28, 2023
Illustration of a mastectomy, a breast cancer surgery that removes the entire breast

Cancer: Predictive AI helps women in India, Pakistan

Cancer: Predictive AI helps women in India, Pakistan

Early diagnosis and predicting risk of breast cancer with artificial intelligence is helping in India and Pakistan.
ScienceJuly 20, 2023
Same-sex couple celebrate with a kiss

In love? Your brain is mixing chemicals

In love? Your brain is mixing chemicals

People go to extremes for love. Science says it’s love itself, a chemical concoction in the brain, that makes us do it.
ScienceJuly 18, 2023
Patients rest at 2 de Mayo hospital in Lima, Peru,.

What is the Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

What is the Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

In Peru, there is a surge in cases of this neurological disease that can cause paralysis.
ScienceJuly 10, 2023
