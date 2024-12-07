  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineEuro 2024

Annekatrin Utke

Skip next section Stories by Annekatrin Utke

Stories by Annekatrin Utke

Bezahlter Urlaub weltweit | Quixplainer Thumbnail

Who Gets the Most Paid Holiday?

Who Gets the Most Paid Holiday?

Ever wondered why Germans seem to travel so much? Might be because they have around 40 days off a year.
SocietyJuly 12, 202400:52 min
Go to homepage