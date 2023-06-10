  1. Skip to content
CrimeFrance

Annecy stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder

38 minutes ago

French authorities said the 31-year-old stabbing suspect did not wish to speak during his time in police custody. Meanwhile, the four wounded children are recovering in hospital.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SQLx
Flowers laid for the victims of the stabbing attack in Annecy
Four children and two adults were injured in the attackImage: Olivier Chassignole/AFP

The man accused of injuring four young children and two adults in a stabbing attack in Annecy, France, was handed a preliminary charge of attempted murder on Saturday.

Regional prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis said the suspect "did not wish to speak" during his 48 hours in police custody.

However, he was examined by a psychiatrist and other doctors who deemed him fit to face charges. Drug and alcohol tests also returned negative.

The suspect is a 31-year-old man from Syria with permanent residency in Sweden, where he has a 3-year-old daughter.

Witnesses said they heard the attacker mention his daughter, his wife and Jesus Christ, Bonnet-Mathis said. He also wore a cross and carried two Christian images with him at the time of the attack.

"Presently it is premature to assess his motivations," she added.

Children recovering in hospital

The public prosecutor said the four children were recovering in hospital and were no longer in a critical condition.

Earlier, on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron visited the victims and their families, as well as first responders and witnesses.

Macron said doctors were "very confident" about the conditions of the two French cousins, both 2 years old, who were the most critically injured.

He added that the 3-year-old British girl "is awake, she's watching television," while the wounded 22-month-old Dutch girl's condition had also improved.

zc/msh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

