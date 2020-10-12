 Anne Weber wins the German Book Prize 2020 | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 12.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Anne Weber wins the German Book Prize 2020

As the Frankfurt Book Fair kicks off, Germany's prestigious literary prize has been awarded to Anne Weber for her novel "Annette, ein Heldinnenepos." She beat a record number of nominations to become this year's winner.

Anne Weber Author (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

The Foundation for Book Culture and the Promotion of Reading of the German Publishers and Booksellers Association announced on Monday that Anne Weber had won the 2020 German Book Prize. 

The winner was announced just before the opening of the Frankfurt Book Fair. A record 206 submissions were considered overall, including several big literary names

Anne Weber's Annette, ein Heldinnenepos, is a biographical epic portraying Anne Beaumanoir. Born in 1923 in Brittany, she was "a member of the communist resistance as a teenager, rescuer of two Jewish youths, a neurophysiologist in Marseille after the war, sentenced to 10 years in prison in 1959 for her involvement in the Algerian independence movement."

Watch video 26:06

Arts.21 - Must read books in fall 2020

A celebration of German-language literature

Twenty novels made the longlist, which was then narrowed down to a shortlist of six finalists. These novels discussed themes of identity, history and fantasy and one epic. None of the bigger literary stars made it onto the shortlist.

The 2019 winner was Sasa Stanisic, who received the award for his book Herkunft (Origin).

The jury of the German Book Prize 2020, from left to right: Maria-Christina Piwowarski, Chris Möller, Denise Zumbrunnen, Katharina Borchardt, Felix Stephan, David Hugendick, Hanna Engelmeier (vntr.media)

The jury of the German Book Prize 2020, from left to right: Maria-Christina Piwowarski, Chris Möller, Denise Zumbrunnen, Katharina Borchardt, Felix Stephan, David Hugendick, Hanna Engelmeier

The accolade celebrates literary achievements by awarding €25,000 ($29,700) every year to the best German-language novel. The award aims to "draw attention beyond national borders to authors writing in German, to reading and to the keynote medium of the book,” according to the German Book Prize Academy's website.

Founded in 2005, the prize is seen as the German equivalent to the UK's Booker Prize or France's Prix Goncourt.

The five other authors who make the shortlist are awarded €2,500 each.

The German Book Prize jury is made up of members of the book and media industry chosen yearly by members of the German Book Prize Academy.

ab/rc (KNA,EPD)

DW recommends

How the coronavirus impacts the book industry

Almost half of all books are sold in stores in Germany. Sales have been impacted greatly as shops have been closed for weeks. But even as some stores reopen, a quick bounce back is not expected.  

Advertisement

Film

Willem Dafoe | US-Schauspieler (Britta Pedersen/dpa/picture-alliance)

Actor Willem Dafoe honored in Frankfurt

One of the most versatile and sought-after actors of his generation: Willem Dafoe has won the B3 BEN Award in the category "Most Influential Artist."  

Books

Frankfurter Buchmesse 2019 | Jürgen Boos (Michael Debets/picture-alliance/Pacific Press)

Can the Frankfurt Book Fair inspire digitally?

As the 2020 Frankfurt Book Fair kicks off, its president and CEO, Juergen Boos, spoke to DW about the coronavirus-caused new format and why it's important to talk politics.  

Music

Audience and musicians spaced out at the The Alte Oper in Frankfurt (Wonge Bergmann/Alte Oper Frankfurt)

The classical music industry learns how to improvise

As concert activity gradually rachets up in Germany, so do coronavirus infection rates. Whether both trends can continue is an open question.  

Arts

Kunsthaus Dahlem Arno Breker Romanichel (VG Bild-Kunst/Gunter Lepkowski)

Nazi art on show: Is Germany ready to look again?

Recently unearthed works by Hitler's favorite sculptor, Arno Breker, are now on show in Berlin. Is there a new readiness to address Nazi-era art in Germany?  

Digital Culture

DW Shift | Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Darkroom (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "Darkroom for iOS”

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: “Darkroom".  