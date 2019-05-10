 Anne Frank′s incomplete novel ′Dear Kitty′ published | Books | DW | 11.06.2019

Books

Anne Frank's incomplete novel 'Dear Kitty' published

The Jewish girl who became posthumously famous with her diary also hoped to publish a novel. The unfinished work of the Holocaust victim — who would have turned 90 on June 12 — has been released in German.

Anne Frank Portrait (Anne Frank Haus Amsterdam )

With a little more luck, Anne Frank might have lived to see her 90th birthday on June 12, 2019. She might have celebrated among her family in Amsterdam, or in her hometown of Frankfurt, or somewhere in the US had she escaped. Peter, with whom Anne Frank shared a hiding place in an Amsterdam backhouse, and shared a first kiss, might also have been one of the well-wishers. 

Anne Frank will forever be the 15-year-old girl who used her diary as a conversation partner and a replacement for a friend. It also symbolized her one great wish: To live as a writer. "I'd like to publish a book called The Secret Annex," she wrote on May 11, 1944. "It remains to be seen whether I'll succeed, but my diary can serve as the basis." 

Less than three months later she was deported along with seven other hidden persons. She died in February 1945 in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp of typhus, exhaustion and malnutrition.

But 75 years later, a new version of her celebrated diary is being published — for now only in German — under the title Liebe Kitty (Dear Kitty), a reference to her imaginary epistolary friend. It is being called "an incomplete manuscript of a girl who wanted to become an author," according to the Anne Frank House.

Anne Frank Tagebuch (Anne Frank House/Cris Toala Olivares)

Anne Frank wrote her diary in Dutch

'The Annex' 

It is thanks to Otto Frank, Anne's beloved father and the only family member to leave the concentration camp alive, that this material has been preserved. After the war he maintained his daughter's legacy by editing her diary — in addition to writings on numerous looseleaf paper sheets, and notes on the back of receipts and accounting books. 

Two years after the end of the war, The Annex: Diary Notes 14 June 1942 – 1 August 1944 was published in June 1947. The first edition was quickly sold out in Germany. An English version, Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl, was published in 1952 and has since sold more than 30 million copies. 

The diary inspired a Pulitzer Prize-winning play in 1955, which in turn inspired an award-winning 1959 film adaptation, The Diary of Anne Frank, which saw Shelley Winter in the role of Frank win an Oscar. 

    Fleeing from the Nazis

    In 1933, Anne Frank fled from Germany to the Netherlands to escape the Nazis. In the Second World War, she had to go into hiding under the German occupation. For two years, she lived concealed in the secret annex of a house in Amsterdam. But someone betrayed her: On August 4, 1944, her family was found, arrested and deported to Auschwitz.

    Family ties

    Anne Frank (front left) had a sister Margot (back right) who was three-and-a-half years older than she was. Her father, Otto Frank, took this photo on Margot's eighth birthday in February 1934, when the family was already in exile in the Netherlands.

    The hiding place in Amsterdam

    Anne's father was able to found a company in Amsterdam. It had its headquarters in this building (c.). Otto organized the "secret annex" above and behind the premises. The family of four lived there from 1942 to 1944, together with four other people on the run from the Nazis. It was here that Anne Frank wrote her world-famous diary. The Anne Frank House has been a museum since 1960.

    A diary as best friend

    From the start, Anne wrote in her diary almost every day. It became a kind of friend to her, and she called it Kitty. The life she led was completely different from her previous, carefree existence. "What I like the most is that I can at least write down what I think and feel, otherwise I would completely suffocate," she penned.

    Death in Bergen-Belsen

    Anne Frank and her sister were taken from Auschwitz to Bergen-Belsen on October 30, 1944. More than 70,000 people died in this concentration camp. After the liberation of the camp, the victims were transported to mass graves under the supervision of British soldiers. Anne and Margot Frank were among those who died there from typhus. Anne was just 15 years old.

    Anne's tombstone

    Anne's tombstone also stands in Bergen-Belsen. This Jewish girl from Frankfurt had imagined her life differently. "I don't want to have lived in vain like most people. I want to bring joy and aid to the people who live around me, but who don't know me all the same. I want to live on, even after my death," she wrote in her diary on April 5, 1944.

    Made famous by a diary

    Her great dream was to become a journalist or author. Thanks to her father, her diary was published on July 25, 1947. An English version was brought out in 1952. Anne Frank became a symbol for the victims of the Nazi dictatorship. "We all live with the aim of attaining happiness; we all live differently, but the same." — Anne Frank, July 6, 1944.

    Author: Iveta Ondruskova / tj


Another bestseller

With Liebe Kitty, Anne Frank's notes on her life in the backroom hideout are once again at the top of the independent bestseller list — including publications from 160 independent publishers worldwide. Twenty years ago, the last five pages were discovered and added to the book. So what is new this time?

In March 1944, the Dutch education minister Gerrit Bolkestein called, via an illegal BBC station, for people to give up their letters and diaries to document the Nazi occupation. "Imagine how interesting it would be if I published a novel about the Secret Annex," Anne tells her imaginary diary friend Kitty on March 29. 

After that she must have been a writer possessed. By the fateful day of August 4, 1944, when she was discovered by police, Frank had written 215 pages in order to create a first novel version for publication on the basis of her diary entries. The result was not a copy, but a rigorous and self-critical revision of her letter-formulated observations and thoughts. This manuscript, together with the other original documents, the diary and a loose-leaf collection of writings, formed the basis for all later editions, including Dear Kitty

movable bookcase concealing the entrance to the Secret Annex in Anne Frank House (Anne Frank House/Cris Toala Olivares )

The entrance to the Secret Annex was kept concealed by a movable bookcase

Anne's hopes and ambitions

The fact that this novel version is being published for the first time as a stand-alone manuscript and in a new translation, shortly before her 90th anniversary, acknowledges Anne Frank's promising literary talent. 

"I did not know that my little Anne was so deep," said Otto Frank years after her death. Her diary records include 779 days of life, 753 of them in the hiding room behind a file cabinet in her father's office building. Dear Kitty covers the period from June 12, 1942 to March 29, 1944.

"Will I ever be able to write something big, will I ever become a journalist and a writer? I hope so, I hope so much!" Anne Frank asked her diary on April 5, 1944. On her 90th birthday, her writerly ambition is coming ever closer to being realized.  
 

