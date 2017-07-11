Annalena Baerbock: The Green Party's candidate to succeed chancellor Angela Merkel

Annalena Baerbock is said to be tough, talented and very ambitious. Now, Germany's Green Party has named her as its candidate for chancellor. Is she cut out for the job?
Annalena Baerbock stepped into the limelight at a key party conference early in 2018. Wearing a black leather jacket, the still little-known regional politician — a resident of the eastern state of Brandenburg — stepped to the fore and wowed the gathering. Green delegates made her one of the party's two co-leaders.
That was and is, remarkable. After all,the environmentalists already had one shooting star: charismatic Robert Habeck was soon whispered about as "chancellor material."
And since her rise to the party co-chair post, Baerbock has not slowed down. The 40-year-old has sharpened her political profile and projected herself as an expert on how to tackle climate change.
Nor has she shied away from thorny foreign policy issues. And she's spoken out on the threats posed by far-right populism and xenophobia. So, when in the winter of 2019 the party again convened, Baerbock got a massive 97% backing from the delegates, beating the "man at her side," who got an impressive 90%.
Annalena Baerbock is widely seen as decisive, brave, ambitious, and very confident. In a joint interview that Baerbock and Habeck gave to the influential German weekly magazine Der Spiegel at the end of March, she was quoted as saying that if Habeck and not she were to emerge as the Green's preferred candidate for Germany's highest office, it would, "for sure be a small stab in the heart."
Early on, Annalena Baerbock was driven by ambition. Born in 1980 in the small town of Pattensen in Lower Saxony, she was a natural athlete, placing third at Germany's national trampolining championship. She was only 16 when she went to spend a year in the United States. Later, she studied law in Hanover before going on to the high-powered LSE — the London School of Economics — where she specialized in international law. As a result, Baerbock gives interviews in fluent English — something that even in this day and age still can't be taken for granted among German politicians.
Since she became party co-leader, the Greens have been polling comfortably above the 20% mark. Add to that the party's good showing in European elections, as well in as regional votes in Germany.
But not all is rosy, with the Greens still struggling to gain ground in eastern Germany. But here, too, Baerbock is an asset — and is learning fast, because her family of four has long been based in the eastern city of Potsdam.
Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck have few inhibitions about talking to members of other parties, including conservatives, to seek possible common ground. And there has been frequent speculation over a possible conservative-Green coalition in Berlin after the 2021 national election.
But Annalena Baerbock has worked hard toward a well-defined party platform, which differs clearly from the conservative bloc's policies. For instance, she wants to see Germany phasing out coal-powered energy far earlier than the current target date of 2038. She also backs a speed limit of 130 kilometers per hour (80 miles per hour) on then "Autobahn" (German highways). She also opposes a hike in German defense spending.
This leaves little room for doubt that any potential coalition between Greens under Baerbock and the conservatives could be a volatile arrangement.
In a recent interview with DW, Annalena Baerbock welcomed President Biden's decision to bring the US back into the Paris Climate Agreement. But the Green Party co-leader also mapped out some clear and concrete climate goals of her own: "Paper, they say, is patient," she said.
"We Europeans, including the German government, need to take advantage of the current situation to realize the proposals that the US administration has put forward concerning climate-neutral cooperation. We need to get moving and point the way towards a European and transatlantic Green Deal."
In their recently published election manifesto, the Greens have not — as has so often been the case in the past — flagged a preference for a governing coalition with the social democrats. In any case, a Green-conservative combination would still require the participation of a third party, such as the pro-business FDP or the socialist Left Party.
The city of Potsdam, where Annalena Baerbock lives with her husband and two children, will see a high-profile duel in the run-up to the September election. The Brandenburg state capital will provide the backdrop for a head-to-head clash between Annalena Baerbock in the Green corner and Social Democrat (SPD) Finance Minister Olaf Scholz in the red corner: One chancellor candidate against the other.
This article has been translated from German.
