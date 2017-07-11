Animal rights activists block UK McDonald's sites

McDonald's restaurants in the UK faced disruption on Saturday after a group of activists blocked off four of the company's distribution centers.

Around 50 protesters from the Animal Rebellion group used trucks and bamboo structures to cut off deliveries to other company venues. The blockade started early on Saturday.

The activists want the US-based fast-food giant to fully switch to plant-based foods by 2025.

The activists displayed a replica of McDonald's Golden Arches logo stained with blood

"The only sustainable and realistic way to feed 10 billion people is with a plant-based food system," group spokesman Jamez Ozden said. "Organic, free-range and ‘sustainable' animal-based options simply aren't good enough."

Later on Saturday, the group said that police have largely pulled back from two of the McDonald's sites. They said they hoped to maintain the protest until Sunday morning local time.

The Animal Rebellion group used bamboo "beacons" to block the sites

What did McDonald's say?

A McDonald's spokeswoman apologized to the company's customers for "any disappointment caused."

"We are assessing the impact on deliveries to our restaurants and to menu items," she said.

The iconic fast-food company has long faced criticism over its effect on the environment as well the impact of its food on its customers' health.

In recent years, however, McDonald's has taken steps to improve its image, pledging to reduce its carbon footprint and switch to environmentally-friendly packaging.

The company also opened its first zero-emissions restaurant in Disneyworld, Florida last year.

dj/mm (Reuters, AP, AFP)