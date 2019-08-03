 Angry mob attacks men for killing an endangered bird in Germany | News | DW | 11.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Angry mob attacks men for killing an endangered bird in Germany

An angry crowd attacked two men suspected of killing a capercaillie, an endangered bird, in southern Germany. The men said the bird had threatened them and they merely defended themselves.

The capercaillie is at risk of extinction in Germany and elsewhere in Europe

Two German men allegedly beat the rare capercaillie to death with a bottle on Saturday afternoon, while making their way home from a party, police in the town of Titisee-Neustadt said on Sunday.      

The men, aged 20 and 22, were intoxicated at the time of the alleged incident, which occurred in Germany's Black Forest region in the south of the country.

Read more: Pigeon caught by speed camera in Germany

The two men told police that the bird had earlier threatened them and that they merely defended themselves.

Onlookers, however, were enraged and attacked the men, according to a report released by the police. The angry crowd beat the suspected bird killers and poured beer over them, before detaining the two until police arrived.

Police are investigating several of the individuals involved on suspicion of causing bodily harm and other crimes.

Risk of extinction

The capercaillie is at risk of extinction in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

Encounters with humans are not uncommon in hilly regions where the birds live and the males are known to be very territorial.

A special action plan is currently in place in Germany's Black Forest to stabilize the species' population.

sri/jlw (dpa, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Why nightingales love scruffy Berlin

Berlin attracts more nightingales than almost any other European city. Although it's not an urban species, the little bird with the big voice seems to thrive in Germany's hectic capital. (03.05.2019)  

Millions of migratory birds in Germany draw nature lovers

Germany is one of the best countries to observe migratory birds in the fall. Hundreds of activities are arranged around this natural phenomenon. (14.10.2018)  

Pigeon caught by speed camera in Germany

A speed camera in the small German town of Bocholt caught a pigeon swooping past well above the limit in a 30 kilometer-per-hour zone. The incident didn't ruffle enough feathers to warrant a major investigation. (08.05.2019)  

Insect and bird populations declining dramatically in Germany

Two separate studies highlight a dramatic trend in Germany: the number of flying insects has declined by 76 percent over the past 27 years. There are 15 percent fewer birds than just twelve years ago. (19.10.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Biosphärenexpeditionen Wolfstour in Niedersachsen

Can tourism save wolves in Germany? 03.08.2019

Apex predators can be difficult neighbors. But a new approach being taken in Germany could offset the economic damage they can cause while increasing acceptance of their renewed presence in the country.

Symbolbild Tropfender Wasserhahn

Germany facing risk of increased water shortages 07.08.2019

Germans have never had to worry much about water scarcity. But with rising global temperatures driving record heatwaves and prolonged droughts, demand for the precious resource is increasing.

Insekten | Schmetterling

WWF highlights drastic drop in German insect population 06.05.2019

The insect population in Germany has dropped drastically, which could affect plant diversity and food production. The WWF reports that Germany is one of the most vulnerable regions in Europe for biodiversity loss.

Advertisement