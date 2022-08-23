ANGOLA ELECTION 2022

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
As many as 40 million children are "one disease" from catastrophe as the Horn of Africa and Sahel experience the worst drought in four decades, according to UNICEF.
Social inequality is on the rise in Africa. While the wealthiest Africans get richer, extreme poverty in the continent is rising. Africa is the second-most unequal continent in the world and home to seven of its most unequal countries. This week’s show explores the factors that lead to inequality and what needs to change.
When Russian President Vladimir Putin sent tanks into Ukraine, he started a war that quickly became much bigger than an invasion on 'just' one continent. DW correspondents report on the consequences for countries and people around the globe.
Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.
