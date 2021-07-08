Angelique Kerber is a Germany professional tennis player. The Bremen native is the daughter of Polish parents but competes for Germany in the Fed Cup.

Angelique Kerber has had to work hard for everything she has achieved in tennis and in 2016, at the age of 28, she became the oldest player to become the WTA No. 1 for the first time. She has won three Grand Slams as well as an Olympic silver medal.