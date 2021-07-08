Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber is a Germany professional tennis player. The Bremen native is the daughter of Polish parents but competes for Germany in the Fed Cup.

Angelique Kerber has had to work hard for everything she has achieved in tennis and in 2016, at the age of 28, she became the oldest player to become the WTA No. 1 for the first time. She has won three Grand Slams as well as an Olympic silver medal.

Germany's Angelique Kerber plays a return to Australia's Ashleigh Barty during the women's singles semifinals match on day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Wimbledon: Germany's Angelique Kerber beaten in semifinal 08.07.2021

Germany's Angelique Kerber was knocked out of Wimbledon at the semifinal stage by Ashleigh Barty of Australia. The German No. 1 lost in straight sets to miss out on a third Wimbledon final.
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 13, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the final against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic and Rufus the Hawk are on the prowl once more 28.06.2021

There's a clear favorite on the men's side while the women's bracket appears wide open. But the fact that tennis' biggest Grand Slam can take place in London at all is already a success.
Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2020. Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates after winning her match against Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Australian Open: 'It won't be a level playing field' 21.01.2021

Dozens of tennis players have found themselves forced to spend two weeks in quarantine in their hotel rooms prior to the Australian Open. It's a less than ideal way to prepare for the first Grand Slam of the season.

Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2020. Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his match against Italy's Marco Cecchinato REUTERS/Edgar Su

Australian Open: Zverev through and makes big bushfire donation pledge 21.01.2020

Alexander Zverev cruised through at the Australian Open on Tuesday before pledging to donate a substantial fee from every victory to bushfire relief funds. If he wins the whole thing, he'll donate all the prize money.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 26: Angelique Kerber of Germany reacts during her women's singles first round match against Kristina Mladenovic of France during day one of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Angelique Kerber: Is this the beginning of the end? 27.08.2019

Angelique Kerber's first round US Open exit marks the end of a dreadful Grand Slam year for the 2018 Wimbledon winner. The German has only been past the second round once in 2019, but is her decline terminal?
Tennis - WTA Premier - Eastbourne International - Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain - June 25, 2019 Germany's Angelique Kerber in action during her round of 32 match against Australia's Samantha Stosur Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Angelique Kerber: Wimbledon's front-running dark horse 28.06.2019

With Wimbledon underway, Angelique Kerber is set to launch the defense of her title. After a tough year so far though, the German isn't considered one of the favorites in 2019.

26.05.2019, Frankreich, Paris: Tennis: Grand Slam, WTA-Tour - French Open, Einzel, Damen, 1. Runde, Kerber (Deutschland) - Potapowa (Russland): Angelique Kerber steht während ihres Erstrundenmatches auf dem Centre Court. Foto: Frank Molter/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

French Open: Angelique Kerber's clay court troubles continue 26.05.2019

Germany's best female tennis player is struggling to realize her career Grand Slam dream. Another first round exit is problematic, but may also provide the answer Kerber needs to return to her best tennis.
Mar 11, 2019; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Alexander Zverev (GER) during his third round against Jan-Lennard Struff (not pictured) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Virus-hit Alexander Zverev knocked out of Indian Wells 12.03.2019

Alexander Zverev was sent crashing out of the Indian Wells, losing to Jan-Lennard Struff in an all-German clash. Zverev is the latest player to be affected by a virus at the tournament.
21.01.2019+++ Germany's Alexander Zverev leaves Rod Laver Arena following his fourth round loss to Canada's Milos Raonic at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) |

Germany's Alexander Zverev exits Australian Open in meltdown 21.01.2019

Fourth-seeded men's player Alexander Zverev has crashed out of the Australian Open in the fourth round, losing to Canada's Milos Raonic. On the women's side, Serena Williams overcame Simona Halep to advance.
Germany's Angelique Kerber waves after her defeat against Danielle Collins of the US during their women's singles match on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 20, 2019. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images)

Australian Open: Angelique Kerber trounced by unseeded Collins 20.01.2019

The world number two has been thrashed 6-0, 6-2 by Australian Open debutante Danielle Collins. The American sets up a quarter-final clash with Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
Germany's Angelique Kerber makes a forehand return to Australia's Kimberly Birrell during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) |

Australian Open: Kerber makes swift work of Birrell 18.01.2019

Angelique Kerber celebrated her birthday in style by crushing Kimberly Birrell 6-1 6-0 in the Australian Open third round. With Birrell out, Melbourne needs a new home favorite and Stefanos Tsitsipas fits the bill.
Germany's Angelique Kerber reacts after winning a point against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) |

Australian Open: Angelique Kerber breezes into third round 16.01.2019

Germany's No.1 Angelique Kerber has advanced to the third round of the Australian Open, seeing off Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia. Elsewhere, defending champions Caroline Wozniacki and Roger Federer also progressed.
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates a point win over Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) |

Australian Open: Andy Murray conjures up magic in first round loss 14.01.2019

Andy Murray bowed out of the Australian Open with a roar, not a whimper. The former world No. 1 battled hard in the loss to Roberto Bautista Agut, which may have been the last match of his professional career.
Tennis - ATP Finals - The O2, London, Britain - November 18, 2018 Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Australian Open: Alexander Zverev looking to finally leap past big three 11.01.2019

After a strong end to 2018 Alexander Zverev has another chance to improve a mediocre Grand Slam record, but there are doubts about his fitness. Angelique Kerber will be looking to win her second Australian Open.
5th January 2019, RAC Arena, Perth, Australia; Hopman Cup Tennis, sponsored by Mastercard; Alexander Zverev of Team Germany congratulates Roger Federer of Team Switzerland after he won their singles match in straight sets during the Final PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxSWExNORxDENxFINxONLY ActionPlus12093030 DavidxWoodley

Switzerland beat Germany to defend Hopman Cup 05.01.2019

Swiss duo Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic have successfully defended their Hopman Cup title against Germany's Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev in Perth. The tournament comes just before the Australian Open.

02.01.2019, Australien, Perth: Tennis, Mixed: Hopman Cup - Gruppenphase, Gruppe A, 2. Spieltag, Zwerev (Deutschland) - Pouille (Frankreich). Alexander Zverev jubelt. Foto: Tony Mcdonough/AAP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Hopman Cup: Zverev, Kerber win to set up Australia clash 02.01.2019

Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev each won their singles matches against France to set up a decisive clash with Australia. Kerber beat Alize Cornet while Zverev defeated Lucas Pouille.
Show more articles