 Angelique Kerber loses first match post-Wimbledon | More sports | DW | 08.08.2018

Angelique Kerber loses first match post-Wimbledon

Angelique Kerber did not fare well in her first match since lifting her first Wimbledon title. The German lost to 34th-seeded Alize Cornet of France in straight sets at the Rogers Cup.

Tennis: WTA-Tour - Montreal - Angelique Kerber (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/The CAnadian Press/P. Chiasson)

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber was swiftly eliminated from the second round of the Rogers Cup by France's Alize Cornet on Wednesday, wilting in the sticky heat to a 6-4, 6-1 loss in Montreal.

The match was the German left-hander's first since defeating Serena Williams in last month's Wimbledon final.

Kerber made an uncharacteristic 32 unforced errors in the match, which lasted just 85 minutes.

"It is one match, I know I have to learn from it," said Kerber, who is currently ranked fourth in the world. "I took a few weeks off after Wimbledon so I knew I had to come here, play a lot of matches, and also to get used to the hard courts again.

"Of course, it was not the plan to play just one match, but at the end, this is tennis. Every tournament starts from zero. Now I'll try to get ready for the next tournament."

It was Cornet's second consecutive victory over Kerber, the last of which also came on the hard court in Beijing last year. Kerber lead's their all-time matchup 3-2.

Kerber had led the WTA tour in hard-court victories this year with 21 coming into the Rogers Open. However, her only tournament win on the hard court this year was the Sydney International in January.

dv (AFP, AP)

