Angelique Kerber crashes out in Melbourne, Lewis Hamilton agrees one-year Mercedes deal

February 8

Germany's Kerber the big loser on Aussie Open day one

Former champion Angelique Kerber crashed out in the first round of the Australian Open, losing 6-0, 6-4 to Bernarda Pera. Kerber, the 23rd seed, was one of 72 players who had to endure two weeks of full quarantine in her hotel room prior to the tournament after positive coronavirus tests on her flight to Australia.

"You feel it, especially if you play a real match where it counts and you play against an opponent who doesn't stay in the hard lockdown," she said.

There were few other shocks, with Germany's Alexander Zverev, defending men's champion Novak Djokovic and women's star Serena Williams safely through. Zverev did manage to smash his racket to pieces, though, in one bout of frustration.

Crowds for the first day of the two-week event were thin in the morning session with tennis fans and authorities wary of the pandemic, but attendance picked up slightly for the evening session, still nowhere near levels from previous years.

Lewis Hamilton agrees one-year Mercedes deal

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has finally agreed a new deal at Mercedes as expected — but it is only for one year.

The German car giant always expected to agree a contract extension with Britain's seven-time world champion before the season begins in March. The coronavirus pandemic and his wish to have Mercedes play more of a role in offering diversity in motor sports meant that talks had dragged on.

The fact that he has only agreed to a one-year extension at present has raised some eyebrows. The 36-year-old needs one more title to beat German Michael Schumacher's record of seven.

"We look forward to building on our success even further, while continuously looking to improve, both on and off the track," Hamilton said in a Mercedes statement.

"I'm proud to say we are taking that effort further this year by launching a foundation dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the sport."

Rüdiger suffers 'immense' racist abuse over Lampard sacking

Chelsea's Germany international defender, Antonio Rüdiger, says he has been the victim of "immense" racist abuse on social media in the wake of the sacking of former Blues coach Frank Lampard.

Rüdiger has dismissed reports that he was involved in encouraging the Chelsea hierarchy to dismiss Lampard as "nonsense" — but he says he has been targeted online nevertheless.

"I cannot control people's emotions, but people should be human beings," he said in a statement published on Chelsea's official website. "Me, I didn't post anything, but the racial abuse was immense. This makes me stronger because I know who I am; I can look in the mirror and I can smile."

The 27-year-old is not the first Premier League footballer to suffer racist abuse online in recent weeks. Manchester United players Axel Tuanzebe, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have also been targeted, as has West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers, Southampton's Alex Jankewitz and Rüdiger's Chelsea teammate Reece James. James' sister Lauren, a striker for Manchester United's women's team, also revealed that she had been sent racist abuse on Instagram.

Rüdiger, now playing under his compatriot Thomas Tuchel, took aim at social media companies for their lack of action in tackling racism on their platforms.

"I think they don't really care because, as you know, money has power so the rest doesn't matter," he said in his statement. "It's hard to tell if people will make a change on that."

February 7

Battle of the Borussias in German Cup

A lower league side will reach the German Cup semifinals, following Sunday's quarterfinal draw. With Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach and Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig clashing, the rest of the draw is made up of two sides from the 2. Bundesliga, regional league side Rot Weiss Essen and midtable topflight outfit Werder Bremen.