Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement

Famed Hollywood actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt agreed on a divorce settlement after being embroiled in a long legal battle.

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement after eight years, marking an apparent end to one of Hollywood's longest and most contentious divorces.

Jolie's attorney, James Simon, confirmed the settlement on Monday to People Magazine.

"This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago," Simon said. "Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

There was no immediate comment from Pitt or his attorney.

Long-drawn-out tussle

Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 61, — nicknamed Brangelina for years — were among Hollywood's most popular couples for 12 years.

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, which began the long and closely followed legal saga.

The couple reached a custody arrangement for their six children in 2018, which appears to have since fallen into disarray.

A year later, a judge declared them divorced. However, a separate settlement was required over the splitting of assets and child custody.

In a separate lawsuit filed by Pitt, the actor had alleged that Jolie backed out of a deal that she would sell him her half of a French winery that they co-owned. The couple had their wedding in the same vineyard.

It's not clear how the divorce settlement could affect that lawsuit.

dvv/sms (AFP, AP, dpa)