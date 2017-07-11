Angela Merkel's US farewell tour — live updates

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is giving a speech at Johns Hopkins University on Thursday as part of her likely last trip to the US as chancellor.

She will be at the establishment, whose international notoriety increased during the coronavirus pandemic, to receive an honorary doctorate during most likely her last official visit to the United States as chancellor.

Early on Thursday, Merkel had breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris and met other US officials before her university visit.

Severe flooding at home complicates trip

Merkel's visit coincides with a storm front and severe summer flooding in western Germany and the border region around the Benelux countries and eastern France.

"I mourn for those who have lost their lives in this catastrophe," she told reporters. "We donꞌt know the number yet but there will be many, some in the basement of their houses and some as firefighters trying to bring others to safety. My deepest sympathy goes out to their families."

The CDU's candidate to succeed Merkel after September's elections, Armin Laschet, currently leads one of the worst-affected states, North Rhine-Westphalia. He canceled a party even scheduled for Thursday in Bavaria so he could survey the damage.

Watch video 00:34 Merkel: 'I am shocked by the reports that are reaching me'

COVID showed need to expect the unexpected

Merkel said that how "for 18 months the world has been in the grip of this virus and how it has changed our world as well."

"What the pandemic shows us is how little is certain, even those things we take for granted. It teaches us that in everything we do, in everything we think we must prepare for the unexpected," she told the audience.

Merkel, formerly a scientist, praises JHU dedication to data

The chancellor said that the way the university teaches students to think independently was different to the way she was brought up in East Germany, going on to explain why she had chosen a life in academia in the sciences as a young woman in the former GDR:

"Physics was and remains a subject where the laws of physics are determined by nature and not by some state apparatus," she said. "Even the East German regime could not change that".

She said she would "always be grateful" for the help of the United States to unite Germany after the fall of the wall in 1989

Merkel told the academic audience one of her few stories about her youth: how she opted for a postgraduate career in academia in the former East Germany to be able to work in a natural sciences discipline that even the Stasi could not falsify or alter

Merkel honored as 'doctor of humane letters' by JHU

German Chancellor Angela Merkel focused in particular on the pandemic and the JHU's role in tracking cases worldwide during her acceptance speech at the university in Baltimore, near the capital.

University delegates praised Merkel as they bestowed the establishment's highest honorary award on her. The 14th president of the university, Ronald J. Daniels said that Merkel had been one of the few world leaders to grasp the danger of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Daniels said "accountability and transparency, clarity of expression and a profound care for individual and collective life," were attributes that had shone during her almost 16-year tenure.

Merkel spoke of the "excellent work" done by the university during the pandemic. "This university has always dedicated itself to truth," she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated through the evening.

jc/msh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)