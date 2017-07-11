Angela Merkel's New Year's speech: 'Toughest year' of chancellorship

In her traditional New Year's address to the nation, German Chancellor Angela Merkel made no attempt to sugarcoat her challenging final full year in office.

"I don't think I am exaggerating when I say: Never before, in the last 15 years, was a year tougher than the one that's just coming to its end," she said in the annual address that is broadcast to millions of people.

In the pandemic that ravaged the whole world, 1.7 million Germans have been infected by COVID-19 and over 32,000 have died. And numbers are rising: On Wednesday, Germany saw over 1,000 deaths in a single day for the first time.

"The coronavirus pandemic was and is the political, social and economic challenge of the century," Merkel acknowledged. "It is a historic crisis that has asked a lot of all of us — and too much of some. I know that this has called for an incredible amount of trust and patience from you and will continue to demand a historic show of strength. For that, I thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Merkel dismisses conspiracy theorists

The chancellor mentioned the work that medical professionals had done in fighting the virus, but also enumerated a number of other key workers who have been instrumental in 2020.

"Countless people have helped our lives continue through the pandemic," she said. "In the supermarket and freight transporters, in the post offices, on buses and trains, at the police stations, in schools and kindergartens, in churches and at the news desks."

She gave conspiracy theories short shrift. The "Querdenker" or "lateral thinking" movement has become more popular among a minority in Germany during the pandemic, with thousands staging rallies against compulsory mask-wearing and other restrictions on public life. Some believe the vaccine is meant to control people or that the coronavirus does not exist.

"Conspiracy theories are not just untrue and dangerous but also cynical and cruel for those people (who are in mourning)," Merkel said.

Vaccine offers hope

Germany, along with the rest of the EU, began its vaccination program on December 27 and vaccines are expected to continue to roll out during January. Merkel pointed out that the vaccine offers hope.

"For a few days now, hope has a face: the faces of the first vaccinated, the very old and their caregivers, the medical staff at intensive care units — not only here, but in all of Europe and in many other countries," she said.

Watch video 02:10 'This new vaccine is the best news we've had in the pandemic'

Merkel also repeated her promise that she would be vaccinated "when it was her turn." Unlike in countries like the US, Germany did not count top-tier politicians among the first to receive the vaccine.

The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine which was the first reliably approved and administered in the world was developed in the German city of Mainz, and Merkel personally namedthe Turkish-German married couple who were at the heart of its development.

"The founders (of BioNTech) Ugur Sahgin and Ozlem Tureci in Mainz told me that there are people working from 60 different countries in their company," the chancellor explained. "Nothing can show better that it is European and international cooperation and the power of diversity that brings progress."

Merkel's last year

Despite the pain that 2020 brought, the chancellor concentrated on the hope that she believes 2021 will bring. It is also the last time Merkel will ring in the new year as leader of Germany.

"Finally, let me also say something personal: Germany's parliamentary election will take place in nine months' time, and I won't be standing again," the chancellor, who has been in power since 2005, said in her closing remarks. "That's why, today, in all likelihood, is my last New Year's address to you as German chancellor."

Despite the challenges that the final nine months of her chancellorship may bring, Merkel nevertheless remained optimistic as she ended her address.

"Never before, despite all the concerns, and even distrust, have we looked forward with such hope to the New Year ahead of us," she concluded. "Thus I wish from my heart you and your families health, confidence and God's blessing for the New Year 2021."