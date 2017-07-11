Angela Merkel's CDU takes major hit in regional elections — early results

Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) took a hit Sunday evening, with early results showing that recent scandals and the mishandling of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout potentially damaged the party in two vital state elections.

Elections in the German states of Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate were the first major political test ahead of the general election in September.

What are the results?

Polling stations closed at 6 p.m. on Sunday in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, with the CDU taking 23% in the former, and 26% in the latter, according to early projections, which would be its worst ever results in both states.

That meant the CDU was down in both states compared to the last election in 2016, dropping four percentage points in Baden-Württemberg and 5.8 points in Rhineland-Palatinate.

The result means that Winfried Kretschmann, the Green state premier in wealthy Baden-Württemberg, looks set to keep his post, possibly continuing his coalition with the CDU, though other options are open: A so-called "traffic light" coalition with the center-left Social Democrats and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) is also possible.

The 72-year-old Kretschmann's leadership is likely to have been a major factor in the Green party's win in the state, where a recent poll found that 80% of the population were satisfied with his work. "The Greens and Baden-Württemberg go well together," he said on Sunday.

In Rhineland-Palatinate, the Social Democrats, led by the similarly popular State Premier Malu Dreyer, looked set to triumph, scoring a projected 33%, potentially opening the path to another coalition with the Greensand the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP).

It was a good night for the FDP, who reached 10.7% in Baden-Württemberg (a gain of 2.4 points against 2016), and 5.9% in Rhineland-Palatinate (a gain of 0.3 points).

The results also showed a drop in support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), who took 11.5% in Baden-Württemberg and 10.5% in Rhineland-Palatinate, well below previous results.

DW's chief political editor, Michaela Küfner, said the results in Rhineland Palatinate showed the increased "fragmentation" of German politics. She said that the CDU also suffered from anger amongst German voters over "the poor performance of the central government when it comes to securing enough vaccines."

DW's Giulia Saudelli reported that the coronavirus pandemic has been "the overwhelming issue" for voters in Baden Württemberg. The Greens were able to take advantage of the dissatisfaction "directed towards the federal government" over the "slow vaccine rollouts," the correspondent said.

High number of mail-in ballots

The turnout for both elections was heavily marked by a record number of mail-in ballots, which could significantly delay the final results.

As many as 60% of voters in Rhineland-Palatinate were expected to vote by mail, and though there were no current figures for Baden-Württemberg, observers have noted a steady increase of mail-in voters in the past few years in the state, with some 30% voting by mail there in the 2017 national election.

That could potentially benefit the CDU, if swing voters posted their ballots before last weeks corruption scandals emerged.

Why are the elections significant?

Both of Sunday's elections seemed more significant on a national level than a regional level, representing as they did the first stage of the "super election year" of 2021, when six states and the nation vote in new parliaments.

All the parties are hoping to pick up momentum in the states ahead of the Bundestag election on September 26, a date that has gained huge political significance as it will mark the end of Angela Merkel's 16-year chancellorship – or at least the beginning of coalition talks that will determine her successor.

But more immediately, the most interesting question was how Merkel's governing party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), had weathered two recent issues: a corruption scandal that had caused three conservative parliamentarians to step down, and the mishandling of vaccine distribution, which has seen Germany only vaccinate 7.5% of its population.

A recent poll by infratest dimap in both Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate found that only around third of people are still happy with how the coronavirus pandemic has been handled – though in both states more people blame the federal government than their respective state governments.

Some political observers also thought Sunday could mark the moment when the alliance of the CDU and the Christian Social Union (CSU) would finally choose its chancellor candidate: A poor result for the CDU, and newly-minted party leader Armin Laschet could see his stock fall in favor of CSU leader and Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder.

