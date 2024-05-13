Angela Merkel's 700-page memoirs to be published in November

The memoirs of the former German chancellor, titled "Freedom," will be available in more than 30 countries. Merkel has kept a relatively low profile since leaving office.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's memoirs will be published on November 26, the publisher, Kiepenheuer & Witsch, announced on Monday.

It comes nearly three years after the end of Merkel's 16-year tenure.

What we know about Merkel's memoirs

The book, titled "(Freedom). Memories 1954 — 2021," will be published in over 30 countries, Kiepenheuer & Witsch said.

In her memoirs, Merkel looks back "on her life in two German states — 35 years in East Germany (GDR), 35 years in reunified Germany," the publisher said.

Merkel was born in Hamburg, northwestern Germany, in 1954 but moved with her family to the former GDR shortly afterward.

She co-wrote the book with her longtime office manager and political advisor, Beate Baumann.

"What is freedom for me? This question has occupied me my whole life," Merkel said in a statement after the announcement.

Freedom is "not to stop learning, not to have to stand still, but to be allowed to go further, even after leaving politics," she said.

Merkel keeps low profile, as Russia legacy draws fresh criticism

The memoirs come as Merkel maintains a relatively low profile since leaving office.

She has since stayed out of the political fray and away from events of her center-right party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Merkel, who was "The World's Most Powerful Woman" by Forbes magazine for 10 years in a row, was at the helm of Europe's biggest economy between 2005 and 2021.

She was the first, and so far only woman, to serve as Germany's chancellor.

However, Merkel's legacy has faced criticism since quitting politics, most notably over her approach toward Moscow and Germany's reliance on Russian gas.

