Angela Merkel will visit Joe Biden in White House on July 15

The White House announced Friday that US President Joe Biden will receive German Chancellor Angela Merkel for talks on July 15.

Her first state visit will "affirm the deep bilateral ties between the United States and Germany," said White House press secretary, Jen Psaki.

Their common goals include ending the Covid-19 pandemic and slowing down climate change. Both Biden and Merkel will be ″promoting economic prosperity and international security based on their shared democratic values," Psaki said.

jc/rt (Reuters, AP, dpa)