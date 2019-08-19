Angela Merkel urges 'humility' towards nature at Iceland climate meeting

Climate change is expected to be a key topic when German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Nordic leaders in Iceland on Tuesday.

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir is hosting a working lunch during which Merkel is expected to discuss climate policy and a range of international topics with the heads of government of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

"From the shift in mobility patterns to the issue of energy generation, I believe we face common challenges," Merkel said on Monday. The example of Iceland shows "that humankind must treat nature with care and show some humility," the chancellor stressed.

The fate of glaciers around the world Death of a glacier Iceland paid tribute to its Okjokull ice sheet on Sunday, holding a funeral for the first glacier lost to climate change. Known as 'Ok' for short, Okjokull lost its status as a glacier in 2014. At Sunday's ceremony, mourners unveiled a plaque announcing that all the country's main glaciers are expected to follow the same path in the next 200 years.

The fate of glaciers around the world Antarctica: Huge glacier, huge risk The Thwaites Glacier, part of the West Antarctic ice sheet, is believed to pose the greatest risk to rising sea levels in the future. If it collapses and flows into the sea, it could trigger a 50 cm sea level rise, a NASA-funded study found earlier this year. Antarctica is home to 50 times more ice than all the world's mountain glaciers combined.

The fate of glaciers around the world Patagonian beauty melting Chile's Grey Glacier is in the Patagonian Icefields, which account for the largest expanse of ice in the southern hemisphere outside of Antarctica. Researchers are closely monitoring the melt in the region, as it could help them understand how other glaciers, such as those in Antarctica and Greenland, could look in warmer climates of the future.

The fate of glaciers around the world Alpine ice wrapped up for summer The Rhone Glacier in Switzerland is the source of the river Rhone. For several years, scientists have been covering its ice with UV-resistant white blankets during summer, in an attempt to slow the melting. Researchers say our warming climate could eradicate two thirds of the ice in Alpine glaciers by the end of this century.

The fate of glaciers around the world New Zealand: From hiking to helicopter Franz Josef Glacier in New Zealand's South Island is a popular tourist destination. The glacier used to follow a cyclical pattern of advance and retreat. But since 2008, Franz Josef has been rapidly shrinking. Guides used to be able to lead tourists straight onto the glacier by foot. Now, the only way they can get there is to fly in by helicopter.

The fate of glaciers around the world African ice disappearing Glaciers on Mount Kilimanjaro are also at risk. Back in 2012, NASA-supported researchers estimated what is left of the ice on Africa's highest mountain would be gone by 2020. Kilimanjaro is a top attraction for tourists in Tanzania, and a crucial generator of revenue in a country where the majority of people live below the poverty line.

The fate of glaciers around the world Melting dangerously The US state of Alaska is home to thousands of glaciers. Some of them are melting 100 times faster than scientists previously thought, a 2019 study found. Earlier this month, two Germans and an Austrian were found dead after going kayaking on Valdez Glacier Lake. Officials say the tourists were likely killed by falling glacial ice.

The fate of glaciers around the world Greenland's Jakobshavn: Growth is not enough Jakobshaven, Greenland's largest glacier, is actually growing, a NASA study revealed earlier this year. But while one edge of the glacier has thickened slightly since 2016, the overall ice sheet is still melting rapidly, far outweighing expansion. Scientists believe the growth is due to an influx of unusually cold water from the north Atlantic - but they expect warmer waters will soon return. Author: Loveday Wright



What is the Nordic Council?

The Nordic Council groups together Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden as well as self-ruling territories like Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

It was set up in 1952 to strengthen inter-parliamentary and inter-governmental cooperation among the member states.

The region boasted a population of about 27 million in 2017 and its total economic output that year was estimated to be around $1.4 trillion (€1.26 trillion). By 2030, the Nordic Council expects the number of inhabitants in the region to increase by 10% to around 29 million.

Iceland currently holds the presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers. The Nordic leaders meet annually for informal talks. This year, Merkel was invited to join them.

Ceremony for first glacier lost

Merkel is due to visit the Hellisheidi geothermal power plant on Tuesday. Iceland — known for its many volcanoes and geological activity — harnesses geothermal power for district heating and electricity production.

The Nordic Council meeting comes at a time when the environment is dominating the public agenda in Iceland, with the country commemorating its first glacier lost to climate change a few days ago.

The disappearance of Okjokull, a glacier in the west of the sub-Arctic island, is widely regarded as being caused by man-made global warming.

