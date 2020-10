Angela Merkel to meet Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Berlin on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Belarus.

"The situation in Belarus after the presidential elections" will be the main topic of discussion, said Merkel's spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.

Merkel has said that Germany, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, does not recognize the result of the disputed August 9 election in Belarus, in which President Alexander Lukashenko has claimed victory.

The meeting comes after Tsikhanouskaya met French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday in Vilnius, the highest-profile Western leader to meet the exiled opposition leader.

Watch video 03:34 Share Belarus: Women stand up to Lukashenko Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3j9X8 Belarus: Women stand up to Lukashenko

Anti-government protests

Protesters have taken to the streets of Belarusian cities since Lukashenko claimed a sixth term with 80% of the vote in the presidential election.

Riot police have detained thousands of protesters who have reported torture and abuse in custody.

Merkel has repeatedly condemned the Belarusian government's actions.

"When you see the courage shown by the women who are appearing on the streets for a free life without corruption, then I can only say: I admire that and find it truly impressive," she told German lawmakers on Wednesday.

Tikhanovskaya fled Belarus in the days following the election after claiming victory and accusing Lukashenko of rigging the vote.

sri/rt (AFP, Reuters)