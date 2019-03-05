 Angela Merkel successor AKK backs Emmanuel Macron′s vision for Europe | News | DW | 10.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Angela Merkel successor AKK backs Emmanuel Macron's vision for Europe

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has presented her own proposals to tackle populism, economic uncertainty, international security and migration. "Europe must become stronger," she wrote in response to the French president.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer speaks

In an op-ed published in the Welt am Sonntag, Chancellor Angela Merkel's successor as head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) contrasted a "European way of life" with social and political models in China, the US and Russia. "Europe must become stronger," she wrote.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was specific in terms of what she did not want: "European centralism, European statism, the communitization of debts, a Europeanization of social systems and the minimum wage would be the wrong way."

As she responded in detail to the letter published by French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, Kramp-Karrenbauer, or AKK as she is popularly known, focused on a number of proposals:

  • the EU should better protect its external borders
  • a Europewide pact and a commission for climate protection with consultation to ensure popular support
  • a permanent seat for the EU on the UN Security Council
  • a European Security Council involving the United Kingdom for foreign and security policies
  • an EU investment budget for joint research, development and technology
  • the European Parliament should focus its work in Brussels, rather than alternating with Strasbourg
  • Europe should try to shape a version of Islam that is compatible with its values — imams and teachers trained in the "tradition of enlightenment and tolerance"
  • EU officials should no longer be exempt from national income tax.
Watch video 01:40

Macron's EU initiative received positively

Border protection

Kramp-Karrenbauer suggested that when migrants first enter the EU, controls should be made to determine if there was an "asylum claim, a refugee status or any other reason for travel to Europe." She proposed "an electronic entry and exit register" and the "expansion of the Schengen Information System" to include all national and European authorities.

Migration in general

Kramp-Karrenbauer said each EU member state should play its part in dealing with the causes of migration, border management and refugee reception. But she also suggested a sliding scale of responsibilities for each state: "The more it does in one area, the less should be its contribution in other fields."

EU reforms and revisions

She also called for amendments to existing EU treaties with discussions involving all member states, and not just the "Brussels elite." Macron had suggested a "European conference" to propose changes for the EU's political project, including a revision of the treaties.

The CDU leader also said EU officials should no longer be exempt from national income taxes.

jm/cmk (AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German politicians welcome Emmanuel Macron's EU initiative

The German government says it supports a call by the French president for reforming and bolstering the European Union. But some say Berlin itself needs to show more initiative. (05.03.2019)  

Angela Merkel's successor seeks tougher line on immigration

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats have met in an effort to shore up their credentials on immigration. The party, which now has a new leader, has seen support hemorrhage since the 2015 refugee crisis. (11.02.2019)  

Merkel successor Kramp-Karrenbauer under fire for anti-LGBT joke

The CDU leader mocked the idea of gender-neutral bathrooms during a Carnival-themed program on public broadcaster SWR. Politicians and activists called the incident a "travesty." (03.03.2019)  

Macron issues plea for Europe ahead of EU elections

In a Europe-wide column, French President Emmanuel Macron has laid out a plan to protect democracy in Europe. It includes new border controls and higher penalties for firms that flout climate, tax or data rules. (04.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Macron's EU initiative received positively  

Related content

Frankreich Macron will Einwanderungspolitik verschärfen

Opinion: Emmanuel Macron takes the EU bull by the horns 05.03.2019

In a slow European Union election campaign, France's president has taken the initiative by calling for sweeping reforms to the bloc. A fresh burst of energy is just what the EU needs, writes DW's Bernd Riegert.

Algerien Algier - Proteste gegen Abdelaziz Bouteflika gegen weitere Amtszeit

Spotlight on Europe - 08 March 2019 08.03.2019

French President Emmanuel Macron stays silent on massive protests in former colony Algeria+++ How Islamist group Salafists helped radicalize young Germans+++ Children across Europe skip school to protest inaction against climate change

Emmanuel Macron

Macron issues plea for Europe ahead of EU elections 04.03.2019

In a Europe-wide column, French President Emmanuel Macron has laid out a plan to protect democracy in Europe. It includes new border controls and higher penalties for firms that flout climate, tax or data rules.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  