Angela Merkel stumbles onto stage at business event

German Chancellor Merkel tripped over a step approaching a podium. Though health concerns have mounted over the chancellor since she suffered "shaking" attacks over the summer, she was able to joke about the stumble.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stumbled while taking some stairs to a podium at a business event on Wednesday. The 65-year-old chancellor immediately got back to her feet without assistance.
"I didn't see the stairs, I'll take them next time," she joked, once she reached the podium.
The German leader was speaking at an event for the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce in Berlin.
Over the summer, Merkel's health was called into question when she suffered three episodes of public shaking. Dismissing health concerns, she was forced to remain seated while national anthems were played at various public gatherings over the last few months.
Read more: Opinion: Merkel entitled to privacy over health concerns
Merkel has suffered no serious health issues since she became chancellor. The center-right CDU politician plans to step down at the next election in 2021.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
A day and a half of policy and leadership debates resulted in Germany's largest party plotting out a united path into the post-Merkel era. But it remains unclear who it will choose to run for the chancellorship. (23.11.2019)
How much should the German public know about any of Chancellor Angela Merkel's potential illnesses? She, too, has a right to her privacy — the same as every other German citizen, says Felix Steiner. (13.07.2019)
The German chancellor was seen slightly shaking while greeting Finland's prime minister in Berlin. It's the third time in recent weeks that this has been noticed during public appearances. (10.07.2019)