 Angela Merkel stumbles onto stage at business event | News | DW | 28.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Angela Merkel stumbles onto stage at business event

German Chancellor Merkel tripped over a step approaching a podium. Though health concerns have mounted over the chancellor since she suffered "shaking" attacks over the summer, she was able to joke about the stumble.

Watch video 00:31

Angela Merkel stumbles on way to stage

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stumbled while taking some stairs to a podium at a business event on Wednesday. The 65-year-old chancellor immediately got back to her feet without assistance.

"I didn't see the stairs, I'll take them next time," she joked, once she reached the podium.

The German leader was speaking at an event for the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce in Berlin.

Over the summer, Merkel's health was called into question when she suffered three episodes of public shaking. Dismissing health concerns, she was forced to remain seated while national anthems were played at various public gatherings over the last few months.

Read more: Opinion: Merkel entitled to privacy over health concerns

Merkel has suffered no serious health issues since she became chancellor. The center-right CDU politician plans to step down at the next election in 2021.

Watch video 00:54

Merkel visibly shaking during ceremony

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Angela Merkel's CDU unites in questions of the future

A day and a half of policy and leadership debates resulted in Germany's largest party plotting out a united path into the post-Merkel era. But it remains unclear who it will choose to run for the chancellorship. (23.11.2019)  

Opinion: Merkel entitled to privacy over health concerns

How much should the German public know about any of Chancellor Angela Merkel's potential illnesses? She, too, has a right to her privacy — the same as every other German citizen, says Felix Steiner. (13.07.2019)  

Germany's Angela Merkel seen shaking for third time within weeks

The German chancellor was seen slightly shaking while greeting Finland's prime minister in Berlin. It's the third time in recent weeks that this has been noticed during public appearances. (10.07.2019)  

Merkel, Modi talk trade in India

Climate change, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence are some of several areas in which Germany and India have agreed to boost cooperation. The countries' leaders kicked off talks by signing a range of agreements. (01.11.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Angela Merkel stumbles on way to stage  

Chancellor Angela Merkel at 65: What will be her legacy?  

Merkel visibly shaking during ceremony  

Related content

Antonio Guterres: Multilateralism more necessary than ever 26.11.2019

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is in Berlin for the UN Internet Governance Forum. Before he went to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Deutsche Welle caught up with him to ask if world leaders were failing to cooperate adequately.

Deutschland | PK von Angela Merkel und Jens Stoltenberg

Angela Merkel condemns Macron's 'drastic words' on NATO 07.11.2019

After claims by the French president that NATO is "brain dead," German Chancellor Merkel said the military alliance is far from needing life support. She called NATO the cornerstone of German security.

Deutschland Compact with Africa Initiative in Berlin

Boost Africa investment, Germany's Merkel tells 'Compact with Africa' summit 19.11.2019

An Africa investment summit in Berlin has begun with Chancellor Angela Merkel insisting the continent has an "important role," offering "more chances than risks." But German industry wants "better" credit guarantees.

Advertisement