News

Angela Merkel says racist attacks in Germany of 'deepest concern'

The German chancellor's comments came as the government met on how to tackle racism following extremist attacks. She said everyone in Germany has the right to feel safe "regardless of their skin color or faith."

Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes the participants of a meeting with representatives of migrant organisations on the occasion of the 11th Integration Summit in the Federal Chancellery.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday the country's fight against racism, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia was the government's "deepest concern."

The German leader's comments come as cabinet members met with leaders of migrant groups to discuss ways to protect citizens from right-wing violence and threats, following deadly extremist attacks. 

Read more: Germany and right-wing extremism: The new dimension of terror

Watch video 05:13

Local politicians under attack

Merkel said her government had already initiated a set of measures to combat extremism after a gunman targeted a synagogue in Halle last year

"We hope this will have an effect," she said, but added that "this doesn't change the way you feel."

Merkel said everyone in Germany "regardless of their skin color or faith" deserve to feels safe in the country. 

Read moreGermany's worldwide call to arms against racism

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Saturday announced the creation of an "independent expert group on Islamophobia," which emulates current ministerial panels on anti-Semitism and anti-ziganism. 

  • Aerial picture of Hanau, Germany

    Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

    Two shootings

    The first attack took place at a hookah bar in the downtown area and the second at a cafe about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) away in neighborhood of Kesselstadt.

  • A car surrounded by shattered glass in the area of the Hanau attacks

    Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

    Getaway car found

    Police received information about a getaway car, which they traced back to the suspect's address. Authorities then sealed off the area while special forces launched a major search.

  • Special forces search the area of the Hanau attacks

    Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

    Two bodies found at suspect's home

    Police said early on Thursday morning that they had found the suspect dead in his home. Another corpse was also discovered, which was later identified as the body of his mother.

  • Forensic investigators behind a cordon

    Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

    Letter of confession

    A letter claiming responsibility for the attack from the suspect was found by police. Authorities are also examining a video that the suspect posted online several days earlier in which he details a conspiracy theory about child abuse in the United States.

  • Police officers are seen outside the house of the suspected gunman

    Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

    Federal investigators

    Federal prosecutors announced they would be taking over the investigations. A spokesperson said there were "indications of a far-right motive."

  • Police officers stand outside the Midnight shisha bar in Hanau (Reuters/R. Orlowski)

    Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

    'Deeply racist mentality'

    German Attorney General Peter Frank said the video and manifesto posted by the shooter revealed "not only crazy thoughts and convoluted conspiracy theories, but also a deeply racist mentality." He said prosecutors must now "find out, if there were any other supporters or accomplices in the Hanu attacks."

  • Flowers and candles are placed near the Midnight shisha bar in Hanau, Germany (Reuters/R. Orlowski)

    Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

    Mourning the dead

    Flowers and candles are placed near the Midnight shisha bar. Nine people have so far been confirmed dead in the attacks. Several top EU officials, including European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have publicly expressed their condolences for the victims.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a statement in Berlin (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

    Merkel gives statement

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivered a statement on the attacks on Thursday afternoon. She said it was too early to make a final assessment of the attack in Hanau, but that there were many indications that the perpetrator had right-wing and racist motives. "Racism is a poison, hate is a poison. And this poison exists in our society, " she said.

    Author: Leah Carter, Kate Martyr




stb/aw (epd, KNA, AP)

