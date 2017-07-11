Angela Merkel says 'every vaccine is welcome' after Sputnik V results

Russia's coronavirus vaccine could be used in the EU if it receives regulatory approval, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

"Every vaccine is welcome in the European Union," Merkel told German public broadcaster ARD, praising the "good data" related to Russia's Sputnik V product.

Merkel added that she spoke recently with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the vaccine.

The Sputnik V vaccine was found to be over 91% effective against COVID-19, according to trial results that were published in medical journal The Lancet on Tuesday.

Previously, Russia drew skepticism and criticism for releasing the vaccine to the general population before publishing the Phase III trial data.

Merkel defends vaccination plan

The German chancellor also defended her government's handling of the vaccine rollout.

Merkel said Germany will have vaccinated 10 million people by the end of the first quarter, and held to her pledge of offering every resident a vaccine by the end of summer.

She called on everyone to "hold on a while longer."

Germany and the European Union have been struggling to increase the pace of vaccine distributions, particularly compared to the speed of vaccines in the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel.

"It is true that in some areas, the pace became slower, but there were good reasons for it to be slower," Merkel said.

"We can't make a rigid vaccination plan," she said, adding that it needs to be "dynamic" and adaptable to the the situation depending on supplies and deliveries.

Pointing to the levels of vaccine distrust in other countries — such as the UK — Merkel said the thorough approval process was necessary to ensure public trust and "confidence."

