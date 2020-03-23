Angela Merkel returns to office after coronavirus quarantine

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday returned to her Berlin office after two weeks in home quarantine.

Merkel will continue to observe social distancing rules and lead the country via video and audio conferencing.

"Thankfully the chancellor tested negative for the coronavirus several times ... Now the work continues from the chancellery," said government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

The 65-year-old leader had been in self-isolation at her flat in the German capital's museum district after learning on March 22 that a doctor who gave her a vaccination two days before was infected with the COVID-19 virus.

While in isolation, Merkel kept working and held government meetings via video link.

The chancellor's popularity has soared during the coronavirus crisis, with a survey showing that the vast majority of Germans agreed with the introduction of social distancing rules.

Read more: What happens if Angela Merkel can't work?

Watch video 01:26 Share Merkel's approval ratings rise Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3aOE7 Coronavirus crisis: Merkel's conservatives rebound in polls

Latest figures on Friday from Johns Hopkins University put the coronavirus death toll in Germany at 1,107, with 84,794 cases of infection.

rc/rt (dpa,AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.