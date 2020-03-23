 Angela Merkel returns to office after coronavirus quarantine | News | DW | 03.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Angela Merkel returns to office after coronavirus quarantine

After contact with an infected with doctor with coronavirus in March, the German chancellor was forced into quarantine. Now she has left her Berlin home for the first time in almost two weeks.

Angela Merkel (Reuters/M. Kappeler)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday returned to her Berlin office after two weeks in home quarantine.

Merkel will continue to observe social distancing rules and lead the country via video and audio conferencing.

"Thankfully the chancellor tested negative for the coronavirus several times ... Now the work continues from the chancellery," said government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

The 65-year-old leader had been in self-isolation at her flat in the German capital's museum district after learning on March 22 that a doctor who gave her a vaccination two days before was infected with the COVID-19 virus.

While in isolation, Merkel kept working and held government meetings via video link.

The chancellor's popularity has soared during the coronavirus crisis, with a survey showing that the vast majority of Germans agreed with the introduction of social distancing rules.

Read more: What happens if Angela Merkel can't work?

Watch video 01:26

Coronavirus crisis: Merkel's conservatives rebound in polls

Latest figures on Friday from Johns Hopkins University put the coronavirus death toll in Germany at 1,107, with 84,794 cases of infection.

rc/rt (dpa,AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

Deutschland Merkel muss wegen Kontakt zu Corona-Infiziertem in Quarantäne

What happens if Angela Merkel can't work? 23.03.2020

The German chancellor is in quarantine after meeting a doctor who had contracted coronavirus. She is still able to carry out her duties. But should that situation change, plan B kicks into action.

Deutschland PK Coronavirus Angela Merkel Kontaktverbot

Coronavirus latest: Angela Merkel to quarantine after meeting infected doctor 22.03.2020

German authorities have issued a ban on more than two people meeting. Authorities say such a ban makes more sense than locking people in their homes. Follow DW for the latest.

Australien Sydney Ausgangsbeschränkung Coronavirus

Australia's slow reaction to the coronavirus crisis 01.04.2020

Returning to Australia from Germany, reporter Sean Goodwin found that his home country's reaction to the coronavirus crisis mirrors its laid-back attitude. Where does this optimistic mentality come from?

Advertisement