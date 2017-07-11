Angela Merkel meets Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Belarus opposition leader visits Berlin wall

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was set to meet exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Tuesday with the German government reiterating its full support for the anti-government demonstrations in Belarus.

Since the disputed election on August 9, hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have protested across the country, in spite of brutal police crackdowns and widespread violence, as citizens demand Alexander Lukashenko clear the way for a new vote.

Merkel's spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer confirmed that the meeting would take place in Berlin, with the post-election crisis in Belarus as the main topic of discussion.

Fall of the Berlin Wall an inspiration

Earlier on Tuesday, Tsikhanouskaya visited a fragment of the Berlin Wall ahead of her meeting with Merkel, saying she took inspiration from the symbol and hoped it could galvanize similar change in her homeland.

Tsikhanouskaya, who claims victory in Belarus's presidential election two months ago, accuses President Lukashenko of hanging on to power only via massive electoral fraud. She is in the German capital seeking to shore up international support for her cause.

"The first thing I did in Berlin was come to look at the Berlin Wall," she said of the structure erected by East Germany's Communist regime in 1961 to stop those in the east fleeing their Soviet-backed government.

Solidarity for exiled opposition leader

Tsikhanouskaya went to one piece in particular, at Potsdamer Platz, which activists had painted in Belarus' national colors — red and white — in support of the anti-government movement.

"I was shown a picture of people from the eastern side standing on the wall," she said, referring to the scenes following the collapse of the East German regime in 1989. "It's the same in Belarus: we are on this wall and we are going to tear it down."

While in Germany, Tsikhanouskaya is also set to meet German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday.

