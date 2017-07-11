Angela Merkel meets NATO's Stoltenberg in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the German capital Berlin Friday.

In an initial statement, Stoltenberg said the alliance expected Germany to remain within the nuclear sharing agreement.

"It gives a country like Germany a seat at the table...I think this is extremely important for European allies because then we are involved, we take responsibility and we have a say," he said.

US nuclear bombs are stationed on German soil and can be carried by German jets in an emergency.

What is on the agenda for Stoltenberg in Berlin?

Before talks and a joint press conference, Stoltenberg delivered a keynote at the annual NATO Talk conference hosted by the Federal Academy for Security Policy and the Press Information Office of the German government.

Watch video 26:01 Hybrid warfare with migrants: Who can stop Lukashenko?

"It's great to be back in Berlin and I am looking forward to taking part in this exchange and to discuss important security challenges for the North Atlantic alliance. Germany is highly valued NATO ally," Stoltenberg said ahead of his speech.

He added, "We see the difficult situation on the border between Belarus and Poland. NATO stands in solidarity with our ally Poland and other allies affected like Lithuania and Latvia."

During their talks, Merkel and Stoltenberg are expected to discuss the migrant situation on the Poland-Belarus border as well as Russia's military buildup near the border with Ukraine.

ar/rt (AFP, dpa)