Angela Merkel meets NATO's Stoltenberg in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the German capital Berlin Friday.

In an initial statement, Stoltenberg said the alliance expected Germany to remain within the nuclear sharing agreement.

"It gives a country like Germany a seat at the table...I think this is extremely important for European allies because then we are involved, we take responsibility and we have a say," he said.

US nuclear bombs are stationed on German soil and can be carried by German jets in an emergency.

What is on the agenda for Stoltenberg in Berlin?

The migrant situation on the Poland-Belarus border was the focus of talks. Stoltenberg said NATO "stands in solidarity with our ally Poland and other allies affected like Lithuania and Latvia."

"We remain vigilant and stand ready to further help our allies," Stoltenberg told reporters. "Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's regime's use of vulnerable people as a means to put pressure on other countries is cynical and inhumane."

Before talks and a joint press conference, Stoltenberg delivered a keynote at the annual NATO Talk conference hosted by the Federal Academy for Security Policy and the Press Information Office of the German government.

"It's great to be back in Berlin and I am looking forward to taking part in this exchange and to discuss important security challenges for the North Atlantic alliance. Germany is highly valued NATO ally," Stoltenberg said ahead of his speech.

During their talks, Merkel and Stoltenberg are also expected to discuss Russia's military buildup near the border with Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Lukashenko while Stoltenberg is in Berlin.

