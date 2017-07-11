Angela Merkel meets Joe Biden during final US visit — live updates

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden are hosting a joint press conference, which can be watched live in this article or, for mobile users, live on DW's YouTube page here.

Biden on Russia, Nord Stream 2

The United States and Germany are united in helping eastern European nations against Russian aggression and agree that Moscow must not be allowed to use energy to bully its neighbors, President Biden told reporters.

"We stand together, and will continue to stand together, to defend our eastern flank allies at NATO against Russian

aggression," Biden said.

"And while I reiterated my concerns about Nord Stream 2, Chancellor Merkel and I are absolutely united in our conviction that Russia must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon to coerce or threaten its neighbors."

Merkel on floods

The Chancellor began the briefing by addressing the problems back home, as western Germany suffers its worst floods since World War II.



"It is a day that is characterized by fear, by despair and suffering. Small rivers turned into flooded, devastating torrents."



"My empathy and my heart goes out to to people who lost loved ones. I include Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands."

Biden offers his condolences over flooding, praises Merkel

Biden began the briefing by offering his condolences to the German people over the flooding that has cost dozens of lives.

The president also expressed his appreciation of the work Merkel has done during her tenure, which is set to come to an end when Germany elects a new chancellor in September.

"Under your chancellorship, the friendship and cooperation between Germany and the United States has grown stronger and stronger," Biden said.

And even though Merkel is departing, Biden is confident relations between the two nations "will continue to grow stronger," but, he said, "I will miss seeing you at our summits."

Johns Hopkins honors Merkel

Earlier she received an honorary doctorate at Johns Hopkins University.

Speaking at the University, Merkel said how a difficult past 18 months during the coronavirus pandemic had showed "that in everything we do, in everything we think, we must prepare for the unexpected."

Merkel's trip has been overshadowed by the unexpected: major flooding back in Germany, with dozens dead and more missing, mainly in the western states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

You can follow all the latest on the German and European flooding here, while this story will provide updates on Merkel's movements stateside.

Merkel enters talks with Biden

German leader Angela Merkel arrived at the White House, shook hands with US President Joe Biden and went straight into meetings which DW analysts believe will center on the pandemic, global security and climate change.

DW's Washington Correspondent Ines Pohl said Merkel knows Joe Biden "very well" from his time as Barack Obama's vice president, so his election is a welcome return of "diplomacy" to the White House after the Trump era.

DW political analyst Melinda Crane said that Merkel would be looking to "truly stabiliize people's trust in democratic institutions" during talks with Biden before she steps down as chancellor.

What is on Thursday's agenda?

Chancellor Angela Merkel main Thursday appointment will be talks with President Joe Biden.

Earlier in the day she had a working breakfast with US Vice President Kamala Harris, with the pair posing for photographs at the US Naval Observatory.

Harris' office described their conversation as "very candid."

US Vice President Kamala Harris meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the US Naval Observatory

Although DW experts do not expect a major policy shift during this trip,Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 and COVID-19 vaccines patent waivers could feature in this afternoon's talks at the White House.

Severe flooding at home complicates trip

Merkel's visit coincides with a storm front and severe summer flooding in western Germany and the border region around the Benelux countries and eastern France.

"I mourn for those who have lost their lives in this catastrophe," she told reporters. "We donꞌt know the number yet but there will be many, some in the basement of their houses and some as firefighters trying to bring others to safety. My deepest sympathy goes out to their families."

The CDU's candidate to succeed Merkel after September's elections, Armin Laschet, currently leads one of the worst-affected states, North Rhine-Westphalia. He canceled a party event scheduled for Thursday in Bavaria so he could survey the damage.

Watch video 00:34 Merkel: 'I am shocked by the reports that are reaching me'

COVID showed need to expect the unexpected

Merkel said that "for 18 months the world has been in the grip of this virus," which had caused many changes.

"What the pandemic shows us is how little is certain, even those things we take for granted. It teaches us that in everything we do, in everything we think we must prepare for the unexpected," she told the audience at Johns Hopkins University.

Merkel, formerly a scientist, praises JHU dedication to data

The chancellor said that the way the university teaches students to think independently was different to the way she was brought up in East Germany, going on to explain why she had chosen a life in academia in the sciences as a young woman in the former GDR:

"Physics was and remains a subject where the laws of physics are determined by nature and not by some state apparatus," she said. "Even the East German regime could not change that."

She said she would "always be grateful" for the help of the United States to unite Germany after the fall of the wall in 1989.

Merkel told the academic audience how even the Stasi could not falsify or alter her work in a natural sciences discipline

Merkel honored as 'doctor of humane letters' by JHU

Merkel focused in particular on the pandemic and JHU's role in tracking cases worldwide during her acceptance speech at the university in Baltimore, near the capital.

University delegates praised Merkel as they bestowed the establishment's highest honorary award on her. The 14th president of the university, Ronald J. Daniels said that Merkel had been one of the few world leaders to grasp the danger of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Daniels said "accountability and transparency, clarity of expression and a profound care for individual and collective life," were attributes that had shone during her almost 16-year tenure.

Merkel spoke of the "excellent work" done by the university during the pandemic. "This university has always dedicated itself to truth," she said.

