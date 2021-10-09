Angela Merkel leaves lasting legacy in Israel

While Germany grapples with the task of forming a new government, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel is heading to Israel. An earlier scheduled visit had to be postponed at the last minute in August because of events in Afghanistan.

Originally described by officials as "a working visit," it now has the aura of a farewell trip. On Sunday she will meet Israel's new prime minister, Naftali Bennett. The intricacies of coalition-building are a common topic for both leaders.

Merkel’s departure from the world stage is being watched closely in Israel. While at times there’s been both criticism and praise in Israel, for example with regards to her refugee policy in 2015, Merkel is generally appreciated as a "true, supportive friend" of Israel.

That sentiment is reflected by locals in Tel Aviv's busy Carmel market. "I think she was good for Israel and certainly for Germany," says one.

In a nearby café, Alina Mejubovsky refers to Merkel's appearance. "Wow, she has this great style, I really like her, she is a tough girl." Another young passerby, Aviv Ambar, says that he didn't follow her policies closely but "from my German friends I understand that she did a lot of good things. And I believe it is good to have women on the frontline. I am happy she was there and sad that she is leaving."

Relations deepened under Merkel

Angela Merkel and Benjamin Netanyahu shared the international political arena for twelve years.

For 12 of her 16 years in office, Angela Merkel dealt with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, now leader of the opposition. Despite the "special relationship" between the two countries, ties between the two leaders were sometimes described as slightly "difficult."

Political analysts point to Netanyahu's push to use political divisions within the EU and to prioritize countries like Hungary which were often at odds with German policies, or disagreements over settlement building in the occupied West Bank. Nevertheless, Merkel's unwavering support for Israel was never in question.

"80% of the center had reasons to like her," said Ofer Ashkenazi, director of the Richard Koebner Minerva Center for German History at the Hebrew University. "Here, Merkel has been some kind of a left-wing role model of a leader that can be firm but compassionate, that stands for morals, not self-preservation and so forth," he said, adding that the definition of the "Zionist left" in Israel is closer to "American moderate liberals."

Ehud Olmert, a long-term rival of Netanyahu, worked closely with the German chancellor during his time as prime minister from 2006 to 2009

In an interview with DW in Tel Aviv, Olmert reflected on his close working relationship with the chancellor while he was in office: "There are many historical dimensions to these relations, which obviously define the mutual commitment of both countries. And particularly I think there is a natural sensitivity in Germany towards the state of Israel. And I think Angela Merkel represents this moral sensitivity, more than any other leader."

He added that there "was a great understanding between her and me about the basic parameters for addressing the issues of the Middle East and the Palestinian issue."

German-Israeli relations have always been defined by the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were systematically murdered by the Germans. But since the establishment of diplomatic relations in May 1965, relations between both countries have grown steadily closer. Under Olmert and Merkel, those relations were further institutionalized by establishing annual intergovernmental consultations in 2008, for which the Israeli and German cabinets travel either to Berlin or Jerusalem.

The all-defining Knesset speech

To mark the 60th anniversary of the founding of Israel in 2008, Merkel became the first German chancellor to speak before the Knesset. In her address, she said that every German government before her had shouldered the country's special historical responsibility for Israel's security. "For me as German chancellor, therefore, Israel's security will never be open to negotiation," she said.

While Israel has maintained good relations with all the former chancellors and presidents of Germany, Olmert added: "There was an additional dimension to Angela Merkel, people loved her and felt for her. There was something about her attitude here, the way that she addressed herself to Israel and to the problems that Israel had to deal with."

Palestinian-Israeli conflict not high on the agenda

This will be Merkel's seventh visit to Israel in her 16 years in office — and most topics are likely to remain the same for the next German chancellor. One important issue expected to be on the agenda of this visit is Iran and its nuclear program. Western countries are aiming to revive stalled talks over the nuclear agreement, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

While opposed to a return to the JCPOA in its current form, Naftali Bennett has signaled a more open approach to coordinate with the United States, who withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, and other allies.

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict is not expected to feature prominently during talks, nor is she expected to travel to the West Bank city of Ramallah to meet with the Palestinian leadership there. Palestinians are used to the fact that German politicians come first and foremost to see their Israeli counterpart, says Mohammed Abu-Zaid, a translator in Ramallah. "If they had more time, they would make this trip to Ramallah for half an hour to tell the Palestinians: Listen, we are friends of Israel, but see, we are helping you too," says Abu-Zaid.

A history of the Middle East peace process UN Security Council Resolution 242, 1967 United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, passed on November 22, 1967, called for the exchange of land for peace. Since then, many of the attempts to establish peace in the region have referred to 242. The resolution was written in accordance with Chapter VI of the UN Charter, under which resolutions are recommendations, not orders.

A history of the Middle East peace process Camp David Accords, 1978 A coalition of Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria, fought Israel in the Yom Kippur or October War in October 1973. The conflict eventually led to the secret peace talks that yielded two agreements after 12 days. This picture from March 26, 1979, shows Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, his US counterpart Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin after signing the accords in Washington.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Madrid Conference, 1991 The US and the former Soviet Union came together to organize a conference in the Spanish capital. The discussions involved Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and the Palestinians — not from the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) — who met with Israeli negotiators for the first time. While the conference achieved little, it did create the framework for later, more productive talks.

A history of the Middle East peace process Oslo I Accord, 1993 The negotiations in Norway between Israel and the PLO, the first direct meeting between the two parties, resulted in the Oslo I Accord. The agreement was signed in the US in September 1993. It demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank and Gaza Strip and a self-governing, interim Palestinian authority be set up for a five-year transitional period. A second accord was signed in 1995.

A history of the Middle East peace process Camp David Summit Meeting, 2000 US President Bill Clinton invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat to the retreat in July 2000 to discuss borders, security, settlements, refugees and Jerusalem. Despite the negotiations being more detailed than ever before, no agreement was concluded. The failure to reach a consensus at Camp David was followed by renewed Palestinian uprising, the Second Intifada.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Arab Peace Initiative, 2002 The Camp David negotiations were followed first by meetings in Washington and then in Cairo and Taba, Egypt — all without results. Later the Arab League proposed the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in March 2002. The plan called on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders so that a Palestinian state could be set up in the West Bank and Gaza. In return, Arab countries would agree to recognize Israel.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Roadmap, 2003 The US, EU, Russia and the UN worked together as the Middle East Quartet to develop a road map to peace. While Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas accepted the text, his Israeli counterpart Ariel Sharon had more reservations with the wording. The timetable called for a final agreement on a two-state solution to be reached in 2005. Unfortunately, it was never implemented.

A history of the Middle East peace process Annapolis, 2007 In 2007, US President George W. Bush hosted a conference in Annapolis, Maryland, to relaunch the peace process. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took part in talks with officials from the Quartet and over a dozen Arab states. It was agreed that further negotiations would be held with the goal of reaching a peace deal by the end of 2008.

A history of the Middle East peace process Washington, 2010 In 2010, US Middle East Envoy George Mitchell convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to and implement a 10-month moratorium on settlements in disputed territories. Later, Netanyahu and Abbas agreed to relaunch direct negotiations to resolve all issues. Negotiations began in Washington in September 2010, but within weeks there was a deadlock.

A history of the Middle East peace process Cycle of escalation and ceasefire continues A new round of violence broke out in and around Gaza in late 2012. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and those in power in the Gaza Strip, which held until June 2014. The kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in June 2014 resulted in renewed violence and eventually led to the Israeli military operation Protective Edge. It ended with a ceasefire on August 26, 2014.

A history of the Middle East peace process Paris summit, 2017 Envoys from over 70 countries gathered in Paris, France, to discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Netanyahu slammed the discussions as "rigged" against his country. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives attended the summit. "A two-state solution is the only possible one," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at the opening of the event.

A history of the Middle East peace process Deteriorating relations in 2017 Despite the year's optimistic opening, 2017 brought further stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A deadly summer attack on Israeli police at the Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims, sparked deadly clashes. Then US President Donald Trump's plan to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem prompted Palestinian leader Abbas to say "the measures ... undermine all peace efforts."

A history of the Middle East peace process Trump's peace plan backfires, 2020 US President Donald Trump presented a peace plan that freezes Israeli settlement construction but retains Israeli control over most of the illegal settlements it has already built. The plan would double Palestinian-controlled territory but asks Palestinians to cross a red line and accept the previously constructed West Bank settlements as Israeli territory. Palestinians reject the plan.

A history of the Middle East peace process Conflict reignites in 2021 Plans to evict four families and give their homes in East Jerusalem to Jewish settlers led to escalating violence in May 2021. Hamas fired over 2,000 rockets at Israel, and Israeli military airstrikes razed buildings in the Gaza Strip. The international community, including Germany's Foreign Ministry, called for an end to the violence and both sides to return to the negotiating table. Author: Aasim Saleem



For some Palestinians, Merkel is closely associated with her refugee policies. "I think that she put Germany in a better place, when it comes to migrants and refugees that arrived there," says Sari Baz, a young NGO worker. "It's a pity she is leaving."

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh describes German-Palestinian relations as "politically solid" and has referred to Merkel as a role model. "She always called for Israel to stop settlements in the Palestinian Territory," he said in an interview with DW in Ramallah.

Like most world leaders, Merkel advocates a two-state solution and has been consistently opposed to Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank. Yet some Palestinians and left-wing Israelis have also been critical of the chancellor and her policies for not being more outspoken on alleged human rights violations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Prime Minister Shtayyeh hopes that Germany, one of the biggest donors to the Palestinians, will get more involved. "I think it will be so important, when it comes to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, that Europe really puts its economic weight behind its political statements," he said.