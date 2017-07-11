Angela Merkel laments 'disgrace' of Kristallnacht

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday spoke of Germany's shame over the events of Kristallnacht, the night when a pogrom was unleashed on the country's Jewish population and when rioters in Germany, Austria and the Südetenland destroyed more than 250 synagogues.

Most commonly referred to in English either as "Kristallnacht," or as the "Night of the Broken Glass," it represented a new and violent dimension to the Nazis' systematic attempts to persecute Jews, and is seen by many as a prelude for the Holocaust.

Merkel's message was part of the "Let there be Light" initiative, which sees places of worship and other institutions around the world lit up to remember the events of 82 years ago. Kristallnacht saw Jews terrorized throughout Germany and Austria. Some had businesses destroyed and some were murdered. Others were among the earliest victims of the Nazi concentration camps.

"We remember the disgrace of November 9, 1938, the pogroms against Jewish fellow citizens throughout the country, the people driven to their deaths, the burning synagogues, the destroyed stores," said Merkel. "We commemorate the victims of the crime committed by Germany against humanity, the Shoah, in shame."

Messages of hope and remembrance were projected onto the walls of Jerusalem's Old City as part of the 'Let there be Light' initiative

As part of the worldwide event, prayers and messages from all over the world are being projected onto the walls of Jerusalem's Old City. A memorial service, with international online participation, was also planned at the Jerusalem residence of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. In Germany, some commemoration events were cancelled due to the coronavirus, while others were held behind closed doors or digitally.

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What happened on November 9-10, 1938? Anti-Semitic mobs, led by SA paramilitaries, went on rampages throughout Nazi Germany. Synagogues like this one in the eastern city of Chemnitz and other Jewish-owned property were destroyed, and Jews were subject to public humiliation and arrested. According to official records, at least 91 Jews were killed — though the real death toll was likely much higher.

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What's behind the name? The street violence against German Jews is known by a variety of names. Berliners called it Kristallnacht, from which the English "Night of Broken Glass" is derived. It recalls the shards of shattered glass from the windows of synagogues, homes and Jewish-owned businesses. Nowadays, in German, it's also common to speak of the "pogrom night" or the "November pogroms."

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What was the official reason for the pogrom? The event that provided the excuse for the violence was the murder of German diplomat Ernst vom Rath by Herschel Grynszpan, a 17-year-old Polish Jew. Vom Rath was shot at close range at the German Embassy in Paris on November 7, and died days later. Grynszpan wasn't executed for the crime; no one knows whether he survived the Third Reich or died in a concentration camp.

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms How did the violence start? After vom Rath's death, Adolf Hitler gave Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels permission to launch the pogrom. Violence had already broken out in some places, and Goebbels gave a speech indicating the Nazis would not quash any "spontaneous" protests against the Jews. The SS were instructed to allow "only such measures as do not entail any danger to German lives and property."

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms Was the violence an expression of popular anger? No — that was just the official Nazi party line, but no one believed it. Constant references to "operations" and "measures" in Nazi documents clearly indicate the violence was planned ahead of time. It's unclear what ordinary Germans thought of the mayhem. There is evidence of popular disapproval, but the fact that the couple in the left of this picture appear to be laughing also speaks volumes.

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What did the Nazis hope to gain? In line with their racist ideology, the Nazis wanted to intimidate Jews into voluntarily leaving Germany. To this end, Jews were often paraded through the streets and humiliated, as seen in this image. Their persecutors were also motivated by economic interests. Jews fleeing the Third Reich were charged extortionate "emigration levies," and their property was often confiscated.

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms Did the pogrom serve the Nazis' purpose? After the widespread violence German Jews were under no illusions about Nazi intentions, and those who could left the country. But such naked aggression played badly in the foreign press and offended many Germans' desire for order. Later, further anti-Jewish measures took more bureaucratic forms, such as the requirement that Jews wear a visible yellow Star of David stitched to their clothing.

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What was the immediate aftermath? After the pogroms, the Nazi leadership instituted a whole raft of anti-Jewish measures, including a levy to help pay for the damage of November 9-10, 1938. The second-most powerful man in the Third Reich at the time, Hermann Göring, famously remarked: "I would not want to be a Jew in Germany."

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What is Kristallnacht's place in history? In 1938, the beginning of what became known as the Holocaust was still two years away. But there is an obvious line of continuity from the pogrom to the mass murder of European Jews, in which the Nazi leadership would continue to develop and intensify their anti-Semitic hatred. In the words of one contemporary historian, the pogrom was a "prelude to genocide." Author: Jefferson Chase



German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, together with his Israeli counterpart Rivlin and Austrian opposite number Alexander Van der Bellen called for solidarity in the fight against antisemitism.

"The dark shadows of the past have not disappeared from our streets," Steinmeier said in a joint video message. "We stand together, in Vienna, in Jerusalem, in Berlin."

After years of persecution and expulsions, 'the Night of Broken Glass' was the point when the Nazis' anti-Semitism turned openly violent

In a separate message directly to Rivlin, Steinmeier said the "sickening outburst of violence" of 1938 was a "stark warning to us today." After German Jews were warned by the country's antisemitism commissioner against wearing the traditional Jewish headwear of the kippa, or yarmulke, Steimeier said Kristallnacht represented a "pressing warning" to us today.

The commemoration comes just over a year after the Halle shooting in which a 27-year-old neo-Nazi attacker shot two people dead at a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle.

Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, on Friday said that a threat still loomed over Jewish life, and that Judaism was not accepted by all as an implicit part of society.

