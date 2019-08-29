Angela Merkel, Jair Bolsonaro discuss aid for Amazon in 'productive' conversation

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spoke on the phone on Friday as Merkel expressed her readiness to assist Brazil in protecting the Amazon region following devastating wildfires.

Bolsonaro tweeted that he had a "productive" conversation with the chancellor and that he "reaffirmed Brazilian sovereignty in our Amazon region."

Read more: Amazon vs. Africa wildfires: What's true?

"At the request of the German Government, the European External Action Service was mobilized to assess the situation of the fires in South America," he added.

The pair also spoke about the situation in Venezuela, according to a government spokesman in Berlin.

Despite the pleasantries between the two leaders, Bolsonaro was less enthusiastic about European relations as he said earlier on Friday that the continent has "nothing to teach" Brazil about preserving the environment.

His comments come in the wake of a verbal spat with French President Emmanuel Macron. Following disagreements over green policies and "disrespectful" remarks about Macron's wife, Bolsonaro said "our dear Macron" would have to retract remarks relating to Brazil's sovereignty over the Amazon before he would speak to him.

US and Brazil 'on the same page'

Warmer relations appeared to be on the offing between Brazil and the United States, however, as Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo met President Donald Trump in Washington.

Araujo said the two countries were "on the same page" over the fires.

The talks were also attended by Bolsonaro's son Eduardo who is hoping to become Brazil's ambassador to the US.

Alternative facts

Meanwhile, Eduardo's father took to Twitter once more as he claimed satellite data illustrated wildfires in Brazil "decreased between January and August 2019, in comparison with the same period of 2018," but he did not provide evidence to support his tweet.

The Latin American country's space research agency contradicted Bolsonaro's figures, though, as they showed that fires are up 77% in Brazil from January 1 to August 29, compared with last year.

The fires follow moves by the Brazilian government to open more of the rainforest to mining and agriculture, with satellite images showing deforestation on the increase.

Environmental groups and researchers say many of the fires have been started on purpose by farmers to clear land, while Bolsonaro has suggested NGOs may have been responsible, without giving evidence.

Raging wildfires around the world The Congo Basin According to Weather Source, over 6,900 fires have been recorded in Angola and 3,400 in DR Congo this week; compared to over 2,000 in Brazil. But experts say it's difficult to compare. "Fire in Africa... is part of a cycle, people in the dry season set fire to bush rather than to dense, moist rainforest," said Greenpeace's Philippe Verbelen.

Raging wildfires around the world Bolivia Almost a million hectares (3860 square miles) of forest and farmland have been destroyed in Bolivia over the past few weeks by largely unchecked wildfires, with scientists and indigenous leaders already branding it the country's biggest disaster for biodiversity. Small farmers often practice the slash-and-burn method — known locally as chaqueo — as a quick and easy way to clear land.

Raging wildfires around the world Indonesia The start of the dry season has sparked Indonesia's worst annual fire season since 2015. A state of emergency has been declared in six provinces, including Sumatra and the Riau Islands. Like Brazil, Indonesia is home to some of our planet's oldest tropical forests, but large areas have been lost to agriculture or other commercial interests.

Raging wildfires around the world Gran Canaria, Spain A wildfire raged through the Spanish holiday island for over a week this month, threatening several parks rich in biodiversity and forcing thousands to evacuate. Spain is often threatened by massive forest fires, especially during the hot, arid summer months. Experts say climate change means these events will likely become more severe and frequent.

Raging wildfires around the world Russia Large swathes of land in Siberia have been engulfed by wildfires this season, prompting a state of emergency in four regions. Forest fires are a natural event in Siberia, but unusually warm weather this summer combined with strong winds meant a record 5.5 million hectares of forest was burning by mid-August, creating a cloud of smoke which covered a greater area than the EU!

Raging wildfires around the world Greece Greece is on high alert as hot, windy weather fuels dozens of fires across the country. Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from the holiday island of Samos. Fires in Greece are often blamed on people ignoring safety rules during severe weather conditions, such as throwing away lit cigarettes or barbequing outdoors. More than 100 people were killed in a wildfire outside Athens in July 2018.

Raging wildfires around the world Australia Australia is no stranger to bushfires. But they are becoming increasingly common even during the winter months thanks to warmer-than-usual temperatures. Tinder-dry conditions have forced some states to bring forward the start of the bushfire danger season to August 1. Between August 22 - 23 this year Australia recorded 768 bushfires — slightly higher than the number of blazes burning in Bolivia.

Raging wildfires around the world Arizona, United States Beginning on June 8, three wildfires in Central Arizona have burned through 14,000 acres of land. Wildfire season is usually quite active in Arizona due to its dry climate. Unless they pose a threat to human life, many fires are contained and managed rather than suppressed. On average, over 2% of the land has burned per decade since 1984 — a figure likely to increase as the climate warms. Author: Ineke Mules



jsi/sms (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.